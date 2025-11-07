Sports Mole takes a look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Liverpool, including overall wins, goals and assists.

© Imago

On the hunt for another slice of Premier League history, Erling Haaland will lead the line for Manchester City when Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 1,000th game on Sunday, against none other than Liverpool.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg prospect still cannot be contained either in the country or on the continent, most recently scoring for the fifth Champions League game running against BVB in midweek.

Haaland's strike against his former club succeeded his brace in last weekend's 3-1 Premier League triumph against Bournemouth, against whom he scored his 97th and 98th Premier League goals in his 107th game in the competition.

If the 25-year-old manages a brace on Sunday, he would have reached 100 Premier League strikes quicker than any other player - the current record is held by Alan Shearer's 100 goals in 124 appearances.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record in this fixture.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Liverpool

Played: 8

Won: 1

Drawn: 2

Lost: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Erling Haaland has faced Liverpool competitively a total of eight times in all competitions, including his first two meetings during his spell at Red Bull Salzburg in the 2019-20 Champions League.

The Norwegian's first goal scored against Liverpool was an equaliser netted just four minutes after coming off the substitutes' bench in a 4-3 group-stage defeat at Anfield, before he drew a blank in front of goal in the reverse fixture held in Austria (a 2-0 loss).

Haaland then joined Borussia Dortmund before moving on to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, and he has since largely struggled to make his mark in the final third against Liverpool.

Indeed, the striker's only triumph against the Reds to date came in the EFL Cup fourth round in December 2022 when he scored the opener in a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City's No.9 failed to score against Liverpool on his competitive debut for the club in the 2022-23 Community Shield; Pep Guardiola's side lost 3-1 at the King Power Stadium where Haaland missed a late sitter.

Haaland is yet to win a Premier League game against Liverpool (D2 L2), but Man City were victorious in April 2023 when the striker was ruled out with a groin injury as Guardiola's men beat Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1 on home soil.

In his three visits to Anfield as a Man City player, Haaland has drawn one and lost two, and did not score in any of those games, but he did find the net in a 1-1 home draw with the Reds in November 2023.

No Data Analysis info