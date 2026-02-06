Man City injury news: Bernardo, Dias, Stones update, Haaland decision hinted by Guardiola before Liverpool clash

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 13:41 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 13:52

Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Citizens are in high spirits after securing their place in the EFL Cup final wit a 5-1 aggregate victory over holders Newcastle United in the semi-finals, winning 3-1 in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Guardiola was unable to call upon his captain Bernardo Silva, who was left out of the matchday squad with a muscle issue in ‘a position that is less dangerous than the hamstring’.

The Catalan coach admitted after the match that the midfielder is a "incredible doubt" for this weekend’s trip to Liverpool and has since revealed at a press conference on Friday that he ‘does not know yet’ if he will play at Anfield, with a late call to be made after first-team training on Saturday.

Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (unspecified), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are four Man City players who remain sidelined with injuries, though the former two are thought to be not too far away from a comeback.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Dias, Stones injury boosts confirmed by Guardiola

On a positive note, Ruben Dias returned to first-team training at the beginning of this week after missing eight games in all competitions with a hamstring injury suffered at the beginning of January.

The Portuguese defender watched on as an unused substitute in City’s midweek win over Newcastle and Guardiola has suggested that he may feature in some capacity against Liverpool.

"He's back,” Guardiola told reporters. “We'll see if he plays any minutes, but good news for us."

Fellow centre-back John Stones has been sidelined since early December with a niggling thigh injury, but City have been boosted by the news that he has made progress in his recovery.

“John made yesterday his first training with the team. Step-by-step he is coming back,” Guardiola added, though an appearance at Anfield is not on the cards for the England international.

Guardiola made a total of six changes to his starting lineup against Newcastle and he is expected to revert to his strongest possible XI on Sunday, with January signing Marc Guehi available to return in defender after he was ineligible to play in the EFL Cup, and will not play in the final against Arsenal next month.

Will “best striker in the world” Haaland start against Liverpool?

Meanwhile, top scorer Erling Haaland began as a substitute in midweek, and while Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether City’s No.9 will play against Liverpool, he did hint that the striker will be needed in a game of this magnitude at Anfield.

“Always I've said, Erling is the best striker in the world,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know [if he will start]. We will see tomorrow. Always, I say Erling is the best.”

When discussing Liverpool, Guardiola added: "It is Anfield. Biggest stages and big games need big personalities.

"It is not about the skills. All players in top clubs, the skills are there. It is how you behave and how you are. That defines the good players. The mind controls the bodies, but it is not just about that."

© Imago / Sportimage

“Liverpool remain an exceptional team,” says Guardiola

Liverpool have won only one of their last six Premier League games - a 4-1 home win over Newcastle last weekend - and Arne Slot’s side six down in sixth spot in the table, eight points behind Man City in second place.

Regardless of form, Guardiola has insisted that Liverpool remain an “exceptional team” and Anfield is still a “difficult” place to go.

"Always a tough opponent and a difficult place and stadium, especially with the quality of the players and the managers. Yes, it's been tough,” said the City boss.

"They remain an exceptional team. Top-class manager and an exceptional team, no doubt. The moments are the moments, the seasons are the seasons, so always remains a good team."

Man City, who drew 2-2 at Tottenham last weekend, could fall nine points behind title rivals Arsenal at the summit before taking on Liverpool and can therefore ill-afford to drop any more points if they wish to chase down the Gunners in the latter stages of the season.