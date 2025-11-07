Mohamed Salah's record vs. Manchester City

Sports Mole looks at Mohamed Salah's record against Manchester City for Liverpool and Chelsea.

After equalling a Premier League record in gameweek 11, Mohamed Salah aims to break said record when Liverpool lock horns with Manchester City in Sunday's mouthwatering affair at the Etihad Stadium.

The Egypt international was responsible for his side's opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, and it was one of the easiest strikes he will ever put away in the Premier League, rolling the ball into an empty net after Emiliano Martinez's mistake.

Salah's effort last weekend saw the 33-year-old equal the record for the most Premier League goal involvements for one club with 276 - matching Wayne Rooney's total for Manchester United - and one goal or assist on Sunday will therefore see the winger enter a category of his own.

The 33-year-old's penchant for contributions in this fixture certainly suggests that Rooney will be surpassed this weekend, and here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against Man City during his time at Chelsea and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah record vs. Manchester City

Played: 23

Won: 9

Drawn: 6

Lost: 8

Goals: 13

Assists: 8

Including his forgettable stint at Chelsea, Mohamed Salah has already faced Manchester City on 23 occasions in all competitions, and the eight-time Premier League champions are the winger's second-favourite opponent in terms of overall goal contributions.

Indeed, Salah has struck 13 goals and set up eight more in his 22 meetings with Man City for 21 direct involvements - only against Manchester United (22) has he contributed to more efforts.

Furthermore, only against the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur (both 16) has Salah scored more goals against than Man City, while eight assists versus Guardiola's side is his second-best versus a single team after his nine against Newcastle United.

All 13 of Salah's efforts against Man City have come in Liverpool colours, and the ex-Chelsea man is therefore the second-highest goalscorer in this fixture, just above Sir Kenny Dalglish and only behind Ian Rush's 15 strikes.

Salah's first taste of action against Man City came for Chelsea in the 2013-14 FA Cup, where he played 45 minutes of a 2-0 defeat to Manuel Pellegrini's side, and he would not take on the Citizens again until his debut season with Liverpool in the 2017-18 campaign.

During that sensational individual season, Salah bagged a goal and assist in a 4-3 Anfield triumph in the Premier League, before also contributing two goals and an assist to the Reds' 5-1 aggregate success in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Fast-forward to March 2024, and Salah had either scored or assisted in each of his last five games against Guardiola's team in all competitions before the 1-1 draw in that month, where he only earned 29 minutes off the bench amid his fitness troubles.

That blank broke Salah's run of directly contributing to a goal against Man City in the Premier League, having previously struck himself or laid on an assist in seven top-flight fixtures since a 4-0 crushing in July 2020.

However, Salah returned to his prolific ways against City in December 2024, setting up Cody Gakpo before striking again in a 2-0 success.

Just two months later, another goal and assist versus City came Salah's way in a 2-0 win at the Etihad, where he broke no fewer than three records and equalled another.

