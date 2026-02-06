Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as stunning Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike stats emerge

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 13:47 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 13:55

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot had mixed news to deliver on the injury front before Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds pummelled Newcastle United 4-1 last weekend despite being without a single right-back - barring Calvin Ramsay - and they will continue to make do without hamstring victim Jeremie Frimpong once again.

However, Slot did not rule out the possibility of Joe Gomez making his comeback from a hip problem against the Citizens, although the Englishman is not in a place to start the game.

As a result, the hosting manager ought to stick with Dominik Szoboszlai in that auxiliary role, as part of an unchanged backline following Ibrahima Konate's return from a personal matter.

As speculation over his future ramps up, Curtis Jones will likely be restricted to a substitute cameo once again, as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister continue as the double pivot.

Jones's situation has not been helped by Florian Wirtz's wonderful form, as the German has recorded nine goal involvements in his last 11 matches, more than any other Premier League player in that time.

Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike combined for Liverpool's first against Newcastle, and the latter - who has either scored or assisted every 112 minutes in the Premier League this season - will spearhead an unchanged attack.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

