Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

© Reuters

Liverpool have the honour of attending Pep Guardiola's 1,000th game party on Sunday afternoon, when the Spaniard's Manchester City side face Arne Slot's Premier League champions in an Etihad blockbuster.

Guardiola will hit that four-figure milestone just over 18 years after his first match in management, and his 999th ended in a comprehensive triumph in midweek - 4-1 over Borussia Dortmund to be exact.

The Citizens also strode past Bournemouth 3-1 in their most recent Premier League affair to reclaim second place in the top-flight table, six points below Arsenal and one better off than their upcoming visitors.

Liverpool have stormed back up the rankings thanks to their 2-0 success over Aston Villa last weekend, though, and the holders' revival continued with a masterful 1-0 beating of Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 218

Liverpool wins: 110

Draws: 58

Man City wins: 60

From 218 previous battles between Liverpool and Manchester City, the Reds - who undoubtedly boast the more esteemed history - lead the head-to-head tally with 110 wins compared to 60 for the boys in blue, while another 58 contests have ended level.

What proved to be one of Liverpool's most critical wins over Man City arrived in February 2025, where Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai got the goals in a 2-0 away win, one that took the Reds 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Also getting the better of Pep Guardiola and co in December 2024, Cody Gakpo and Salah's strikes earned the Reds a deserved identical victory at Anfield, where the Man City manager's six-figure gesture was the biggest talking point.

Meanwhile, the most recent of those 58 draws came at Anfield back in March 2024, as a slick John Stones opener was cancelled out by an Alexis Mac Allister spot kick, although the Reds felt that they should have had another penalty in the dying embers for Jeremy Doku's flying kick on the Argentine.

Earlier in the 2023-24 season, Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the reigning champions at the Etihad, but Trent Alexander-Arnold found the bottom corner to restore parity in the dying embers before irking the home crowd with a shushing celebration.

Alexander-Arnold's antics were not the sole reason for Citizens fan fury that day, though, as Pep Guardiola's side had a Ruben Dias strike ruled out for Manuel Akanji's perceived foul on Alisson Becker and lost their two-game winning sequence versus the Reds in the process.

Man City had earned a pair of Etihad successes over Liverpool in 2022-23 - a 3-2 EFL Cup success and 4-1 Premier League battering - but an Anfield encounter in October 2022 went the Reds' way thanks to Salah's solitary goal.

That triumph was not without a financial penalty for Jurgen Klopp, though, as the German gave the linesman an earful and took a £30,000 hit from the FA, and earlier meetings in 2022 saw the Reds prevail in the Community Shield and FA Cup semi-finals following a 2-2 Etihad draw in the Premier League.

Owing to the low-scoring draw in March 2024 and triumph in 2024-25, Liverpool have only been beaten one of their last 22 Premier League home matches against the Citizens, and while that did come as recently as February 2021 - a 4-1 embarrassment - there were no fans present at Anfield that day.

Furthermore, only three of the last 33 battles between Liverpool and Man City in the top flight have seen the away team come up trumps - the other being Liverpool's identical win at the Etihad in 2015 - which was Klopp's first meeting with the Citizens as Reds head coach.

However, the German's departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season means that his epic Premier League rivalry with Guardiola is now closed, and he could not prevent the Catalonian coach from winning four top-flight titles in a row before taking his leave.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 23, 2025: Man City 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024:Liverpool 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Man City 4-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2022: Man City 3-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Oct 16, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Jul 30, 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Community Shield)

Apr 16, 2022: Man City 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup Semi-Finals)

Apr 10, 2022: Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2020: Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jul 02, 2020: Man City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 04, 2019: Liverpool 1-1 Man City (Community Shield)

Jan 03, 2019: Man City 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2018: Liverpool 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2018: Man City 1-2 Liverpool (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 04, 2018: Liverpool 3-0 Man City (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 23, 2025: Man City 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024:Liverpool 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Man City 4-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2022: Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2020: Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info