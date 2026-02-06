Copa del Rey semi-finals: Who have Barcelona drawn in the Spanish Cup?

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 13:53 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 13:55

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan outfit recorded a 2-1 win over Albacete in the quarter-finals to secure a position in the final four, while Atletico thumped fellow La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The first leg of the semi-final will take place in Madrid next week, before the second leg at Camp Nou at the start of the month, and it is set to be a fascinating clash.

The other semi-final is also an eye-catching affair, with Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao meeting in a Basque derby, and the winner will take on either Barcelona or Atletico in the final.

Real Sociedad secured their spot in the semi-finals courtesy of a 3-2 success over Alaves, while Athletic were 2-1 winners over Valencia.

Barcelona are the most successful side in the history of the Copa del Rey, having won the competition on 32 occasions, while Athletic are second in the list with 24.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico are 10-time winners, while Real Sociedad have won the competition twice.

Barcelona are the holders of the trophy, having beaten Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of last year's competition, and it is one of three competitions that the Catalan outfit remain active in.

Indeed, Hansi Flick's side are looking to win the Champions League, while they are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona have already secured one major trophy this season, lifting the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, so it could be another successful campaign for Flick.