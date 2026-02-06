Manchester United transfer news: Rashford's Barcelona future threatened by La Masia product?

By Axel Clody | 06 Feb 2026 10:54

While Marcus Rashford would like to settle permanently at Barcelona, his future could be jeopardised by a gem from La Masia.

During last summer's transfer window, FC Barcelona signed Marcus Rashford on loan with an option to buy set at £25.4m (€30m). The English forward has impressed Hansi Flick and the Catalan hierarchy, but this price remains steep for the Spanish giants' finances.

As such, in this matter, the Blaugrana are prepared to take a risk: not triggering his option to buy and attempting to negotiate a new deal with Manchester United. This would leave the door open for other suitors to try their luck and potentially beat the Catalan club to the punch.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Jan Virgili: A player closely monitored by Barca

In this case, another factor could work against Marcus Rashford. Sport report that Jan Virgili is a profile being closely followed by FC Barcelona.

The 19-year-old left winger, who can also play on the right, has been a revelation of the La Liga season. With 6 assists in 17 league matches, he is also one of the best dribblers in Spain.

A rise that Barcelona had not anticipated. Indeed, Virgili came through La Masia and was sold last summer to Mallorca for £3m (€3.5m) from Barca Atletic.

In this deal, the Blaugrana retained 40% of any future resale, as well as a matching right. This right is different from a buy-back clause, as in the Nico Paz situation.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / PRESSIN

Marcus Rashford remains Barca's priority, but...

It is a signed clause that will allow Barcelona to match any offer received by Mallorca for Jan Virgili and have priority in the matter. Thus, if the Balearic side receive an offer of £10.2m (€12m) for their protege, which is his market value according to Transfermarkt, the Spanish giants will be able to match that amount and bring back the 19-year-old. However, the player must agree to return to Catalonia.

In this matter, Sport indicate that Barcelona's current priority is to find a solution to sign Marcus Rashford permanently, but Jan Virgili is being closely monitored. "He is nine years younger and would cost significantly less," the Spanish outlet notes.