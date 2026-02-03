Marcus Rashford 'makes final decision' on Man Utd future as Barcelona stance becomes clear

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 15:10

Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided against a move back to Manchester United this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Spanish giants Barcelona, who have made the attacker fall in love with football once again.

Rashford has enjoyed a productive campaign in La Liga so far, scoring four goals and providing six assists across 20 matches.

The England international left Man Utd after falling out with former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has deemed surplus to requirements last term by the Portuguese and spent the second half of the campaign at Aston Villa.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Rashford heading for permanent Barca move?

According to The Mirror, Rashford has decided his transfer stance ahead of the summer window in June.

The report claims that the 28-year-old is focused on securing a permanent move to Barcelona this summer.

It is understood that the Catalan side have an option to purchase Rashford for £26m at the end of the campaign.

However, it is said that the Englishman would not return to Old Trafford even if Barca failed to sign him.

There were suggestions that Michael Carrick would attempt to lure Rashford back to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Looking towards the summer

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, it was vital that Rashford started to play football at the top level once again.

A loan move to Aston Villa during the second half of the 2024-25 season would have been a humbling switch for the England star.

Rashford is now playing at an elite clubs and has a good chance of making Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions squad.