Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd? 'Categoric' transfer revealed amid Al-Nassr rumours

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 14:47

Manchester United have reportedly ruled themselves out of a move for Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old is currently on strike at the Saudi Pro League club due to frustrations over the club's transfer business.

Al-Nassr only managed a single signing during the winter trading point, with a 21-year-old youngster arriving from Iraq.

Elsewhere, Al-Hilal have been afforded the finances by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sign Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

Unhappy with the perceived imbalance in the Pro League, Ronaldo is refusing to step onto the pitch.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Man Utd rule out Ronaldo return?

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have revealed their transfer stance regarding Ronaldo ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils have no intention of attempting to bring the 40-year-old back to Old Trafford.

It is understood that Man United are trying to build for long-term success, opposed to signing stars of the past.

Ronaldo could be on his way out of Al-Nassr in the summer should his situation at the club fail to improve.

It remains to be seen whether the Portugal icon returns to the squad for the league clash with Al Ittihad on Friday night.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Never going to happen

Despite reports in Spain linking Ronaldo with a Red Devils return, such a move is completely unreasonable at this point.

The 40-year-old is clearly past his best and would struggle to get into the starting XI at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd are working in unison under the interim leadership of Michael Carrick, and Ronaldo would likely come in like a wrecking ball and ruin the harmony within the group.