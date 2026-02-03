Preview: Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 03 Feb 2026 13:33

Real Betis will host Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Both teams head into the contest targeting a place in the semi-finals, with little to separate two sides familiar with high-stakes knockout football.

Match preview

Real Betis will be aiming to book their place in the semi-finals and make it three consecutive wins across all competitions when they face Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have enjoyed a smooth run in this season’s Copa del Rey, beginning their campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Atletico Palma del Rio in the first round, before seeing off Torrent 4-1 and Real Murcia 2-0 in the second and third rounds respectively.

Betis then edged past Elche 2-1 in the round of 16 to set up a high-stakes quarter-final clash.

The Verdiblancos are no strangers to success in this competition, having lifted the trophy on three occasions - in 1977, 2005 and most recently in 2022.

However, their run ended last season, when they were eliminated in the round of 16 following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Domestically, Betis are enjoying a solid league campaign and currently sit fifth in the La Liga standings.

They come into this fixture off the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Valencia on Sunday, although defensive concerns remain after failing to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive matches.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive as a stern test. Diego Simeone’s side are still searching for consistency, having won just two of their last five matches across all competitions.

Despite that, Atleti remain firmly in the title picture, sitting third in La Liga - 10 points behind leaders Barcelona and nine adrift of Real Madrid.

The visitors have navigated their way to the quarter-finals with narrow wins, defeating Atletico Baleares in the round of 32 before edging past Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 in the round of 16.

They played out a goalless draw with Levante in the league at the weekend and will be keen to sharpen their attacking edge here.

Recent head-to-head history favours Atletico, who have won three of the last five meetings between the sides, with Real Betis claiming one victory and one ending goalless.

Notably, Atletico have won the last two encounters by margins of at least two goals.

Real Betis Copa del Rey form:

WWWW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWLLWW

Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey form:

WW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWDWLD

Team News

Real Betis have several injury concerns ahead of the contest, with Pellegrini having to manage his resources carefully.

Hector Bellerin and Giovani Lo Celso are both doubtful due to physical discomfort, while Junior Firpo is ruled out with a thigh injury.

Isco has been sidelined since November with a thigh problem and, although nearing a return, this fixture is expected to come too soon.

Sofyan Amrabat is unavailable with a foot injury, while Juan Hernandez is also out due to a hamstring issue.

Atletico Madrid will be without Rodrigo Riquelme and Pablo Barrios, with the duo ruled out through muscle injuries.

Alexander Sorloth will miss out after sustaining a head injury, while Antoine Griezmann remains a doubt.

The visitors recently announced the signing of Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman, but the former Atalanta man is unlikely to make his debut here.

Julian Alvarez is expected to lead the line, potentially supported by Thiago Almada in attack.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Adrian; Ruibal, Diego Llorente, Bartra, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Deossa, Ezzalzouli; Avila

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Molina; Baena, Cardoso, Llorente, Simeone; Alvarez, Almada

We say: Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

While Real Betis have shown resilience in this competition, Atletico Madrid’s experience in knockout fixtures could prove decisive.

Their disciplined defensive setup and clinical counter-attacks make them difficult to break down, allowing Simeone’s side to absorb pressure and strike at key moments, giving them the edge to reach the semi-finals.

