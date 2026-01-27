Real Betis vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 27 Jan 2026 21:37 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 00:53

La Liga’s Real Betis will welcome Dutch giants Feyenoord to La Cartuja for Thursday’s crucial Europa League encounter.

Los Verdiblancos enter the final matchday of the league phase in eighth spot, while Feyenoord are down in 26th position.

Match preview

Betis are sitting just inside the top eight on goal difference after winning four, drawing two and losing one of their seven league phase matches.

That solitary defeat took place in last week’s away clash against PAOK, which saw them concede two second-half goals in a 2-0 defeat in Thessaloniki.

As a result, last season’s Conference League finalists still have work to do if they are to secure an automatic last-16 spot and avoid two extra games in the knockout round playoffs.

After losing in Greece, Betis suffered another away defeat in Sunday's La Liga clash against Alaves, with Abde Ezzalzouli's 95th-minute effort proving too little too late in a 2-1 defeat at Mendizorroza.

Betis will be looking forward to returning to their temporary La Cartuja home, where they have won six of their previous eight competitive outings (D1, L1), including wins in each of their last three home games against Getafe, Elche and Villarreal.

The hosts will certainly fancy their chances of troubling the Feyenoord backline, given the fact that they have netted at least two goals in seven of their last eight home matches.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Feyenoord enter matchday eight with a two-point deficit to the top 24 after winning two and losing five of their seven league phase matches.

Robin van Persie's side kept their knockout hopes alive with a commanding 3-0 home win over Sturm Graz last week, thanks to goals from Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Anis Hadj Moussa and Goncalo Borges.

Feyenoord produced another free-scoring display at the weekend, claiming a 4-2 victory in Sunday's home clash against Heracles, leaving them in second place and 14 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

They will face the table toppers in Sunday's crucial Eredivisie clash, but first, they must beat Betis to have any chance of sneaking into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

However, claiming all three points will be easier said than done, having lost all of their previous league phase away games against Braga, Stuttgart and FCSB.

Feyenoord have also struggled defensive in recent trips away from De Kuip, having conceded at last two goals in five of their previous six competitive away matches (W1, D1, L4).

Real Betis Europa League form:

W D W W W L

Real Betis form (all competitions):

L D W W L L

Feyenoord Europa League form:

L W L L L W

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

L D D L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Betis midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be out for six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery following his involvement in Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The hosts are also expected to be without Cucho Hernandez, Rodrigo Riquelme, Giovani Lo Celso, Isco, Hector Bellerin and Junior Firpo due to injury.

Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli should shake off their minor physical issues in time for the fixture, while it remains to be seen whether Aitor Ruibal will be back after missing Sunday’s defeat with an adductor problem.

As for the visitors, they will be without Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Gaoussou Diarra, Shiloh Zand, Gernot Trauner, Malcom Jeng and Givairo Read.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Watanabe, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Luciano Valente after the trio were forced off with injury issues in the league win over Heracles.

Ayase Ueda should lead the line for the visitors, having racked up 19 goals in 28 competitive appearances this term, although he has netted just once in the league phase.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Ortiz, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Fornals, Deossa; Antony, Ezzalzouli, Avila

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Kraaijeveld, Plug, Bos; Hwang, Steijn, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Sauer; Ueda

We say: Real Betis 3-1 Feyenoord

Betis have won six of their last eight competitive home matches, and considering Feyenoord have lost all three of their away games in the league phase, we can only see a home win in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.