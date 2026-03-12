Preview: Aberdeen vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Mar 2026 15:22

Aberdeen and Falkirk will come together at Pittodrie Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchup on Saturday.

The hosts are ninth in the table with 29 points from 29 games, while the visitors are sixth with 42 points from 29 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen have endured a disastrous 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, sitting ninth in the table with just 29 points from 29 fixtures.

A miserable start to the term saw the Dons lose five and draw one of their first six games, but their fortunes appeared to turn as they won seven, drew two and lost just one of their next 10 league matches.

However, Aberdeen eventually slipped into their early season form, with the Dons subsequently winning just one of their next 13 league fixtures, recording two draws and 10 defeats in that time.

The Dons now lead the drop zone by only eight points, and Peter Leven will be eager for his side to nullify any chance of relegation by putting together a stronger end to the campaign.

However, Aberdeen will face a difficult test on Saturday when they face up against a Falkirk side who are enjoying a stunning first campaign back in the top flight.

Falkirk earned promotion back to the Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 by winning the Championship last term, and they are on course for a superb top-half finish in their first year.

The Bairns have won 12, drawn six and lost 11 of 29 league games, leaving them with 42 points and in sixth, nine points ahead of seventh-placed Dundee United and four behind fifth-placed Hibernian.

Aiming to maintain their phenomenal campaign and potentially move higher up the table, John McGlynn will be hoping his side can pick up their 13th league win of the campaign on Saturday.

Falkirk have enjoyed this meeting this term, beating Aberdeen 1-0 in both clashes in 2025-26.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D L L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W L D L L L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W W L L W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

Aberdeen will be without the availability of Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers, Nick Suman and Tom McIntyre due to injury issues.

After a miserable 3-0 defeat to Dunfermline last time out, Leven will be expected to make a mass of changes to the team against Falkirk on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Falkirk will be without Ben Parkinson, Gary Oliver and Louie Marsh due to injuries.

Barney Stewart has been in superb form since returning to the club in January, scoring seven in his last nine matches, and the striker should lead the line again here.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Jensen, Milne, Nilsen, Molloy, Frame; Cameron, Geiger, Armstrong; Nisbet, Olusanya

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Donaldson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Broggio, Yeats, Miller; Stewart

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Falkirk

Falkirk have enjoyed the far superior campaign compared to Aberdeen, and the visitors should secure their third victory over the Dons this season on Saturday.

