Preview: Hearts vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Feb 2026 15:53

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle Park on Saturday for a matchday 29 meeting.

The hosts are top of the standings with 60 points from 28 games, while the visitors are eighth with 29 points from 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts have been enjoying a superb Scottish Premiership season to date, with the Jambos currently top of the table with an impressive 60 points from 28 league matches.

Derek McInnes' men have won 18, drawn six and lost just four of their 28 league games, leaving them with a four-point lead over second-placed Rangers, while Celtic could close to within three points with a win in their game in hand.

Hearts' cushion at the top of the table had been far stronger before a slight downturn in form in recent weeks allowed the chasing pack to make up ground on the Jambos.

Hearts have won only three of their last six league fixtures, alongside one draw and two defeats, although last weekend's triumph could prove a pivotal moment in the race to disrupt the Old Firm's dominance over the league.

While Hearts defeated Falkirk 1-0, both Celtic (loss) and Rangers (draw) dropped points in their respective matches, meaning the Jambos extended their lead.

Now aiming to build a winning run and ultimately secure the title, Hearts will be looking for all three points when they take on Aberdeen on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen will be the underdogs heading into Saturday's fixture, especially with the Dons winless in their last four league matches, while they have managed only one victory in their last 11 Scottish Premiership games.

Due to that devastating run, Aberdeen have fallen out of the top six and down to eighth in the standings, with their 29 point total leaving them a considerable 10 points behind sixth-placed Falkirk.

Although Aberdeen do hold a game in hand over the Bairns, Peter Leven's team will have to put together a remarkable end to the campaign if they are to move into the top six by the time the Scottish Premiership splits.

Aberdeen will look to draw confidence from their 1-0 win over Hearts earlier in the campaign, while they have actually suffered only one loss in their last six clashes with the Jambos.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

D W L W L W

Hearts form (all competitions):

D W L W L W

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L W L L L D

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hearts are contending with a mass of availability issues heading into this game, including Cameron Devlin, Lawrence Shankland, Ageu, Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock, Stephen Kingsley, Oisin McEntee, Stuart Findlay and Craig Gordon.

Findlay could be replaced by Jamie McCart in central defence, partnering Craig Halkett, while the rest of the side that won 1-0 last time out should start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are without the services of Tom McIntyre, Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester and Nick Suman due to injury problems.

Liam Morrison could return in defence alongside Nicky Devlin, Jack Milne and Gavin Molloy for Saturday's fixture, while the rest of the side that drew 0-0 last weekend could also feature.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, McCart, Milne; Leonard, Spittal; Chesnokov, Magnusson, Kyziridis; Braga

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Bratveit; Devlin, Milne, Morrison, Molloy; Olusanya, Cameron, Shinnie, Geiger, Bilalovic; Nisbet

We say: Hearts 3-1 Aberdeen

Hearts may have an underwhelming recent record in this fixture, but the hosts are in significantly stronger form than their visitors, leading us to expect the home side to defeat Aberdeen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.