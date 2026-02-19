Preview: Hearts vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Feb 2026 13:27

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts welcome European hopefuls Falkirk to Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are top of the table with 57 points from 27 fixtures, while the visitors are sixth with 39 points from 27 games.

Match preview

Hearts' remarkable Scottish Premiership campaign has shown concerning signs of slowing in recent weeks, with a string of lacklustre results seeing their cushion at the top of the table rapidly shrink.

The Jambos have now won just two of their last five league fixtures, featuring a 2-2 draw with Celtic, shock 1-0 loss to St Mirren and a devastating 4-2 defeat to Rangers.

The loss to Rangers at the weekend could prove to be a pivotal point in the ongoing battle for the Scottish Premiership crown, as it allowed Rangers to move within two points of the leaders, while third-placed Celtic are now only three points adrift.

Derek McInnes will be desperate to see his side make a return to form as Hearts continue their push to claim the title and disrupt the Old Firm's grip on the league, and a return to their home ground will certainly be welcomed by the Jambos.

Hearts remain the only team in the Scottish Premiership still yet to taste defeat at their home ground, winning nine and drawing four of their 13 league games at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts, therefore, will be the favourites to secure the victory and at least maintain their two-point lead, although Falkirk are unlikely to be a pushover.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Falkirk are enjoying a sensational first season back in the Scottish top flight since 2009-10, with the Bairns currently placed sixth in the table with 39 points from 27 games.

John McGlynn's side, consequently, hold a healthy 11 point lead over the seventh and eighth-placed sides, and with just six games of the pre-split league remaining, Falkirk will be confident of ensuring a top-half finish.

Looking up the Scottish Premiership standings, Falkirk are narrowly just three points behind fifth-placed Hibernian and eight behind fourth-placed Motherwell - gaps that the Bairns will be aiming to close as they push for European qualification.

Falkirk are heading into this game in strong form, with only two defeats and five wins in their last seven outings across all competitions, although they were defeated 3-2 by Dundee United at the weekend.

The Bairns will be eager to bounce back from that loss and pick up all three points, but history is certainly against Falkirk in this fixture, as Hearts are undefeated in this fixture this term - two wins and a draw (albeit Falkirk proceeded to win on penalties).

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W D W L W L

Hearts form (all competitions):

D D W L W L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W L W W L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Team News

© Imago

Hearts are dealing with numerous fitness issues, including Calem Nieuwenhof, Cameron Devlin, Finlay Pollock, Lawrence Shankland, Oisin McEntee and Stephen Kingsley.

Off the back of the devastating defeat to Rangers at the weekend, McInnes could make numerous changes to the starting team against Falkirk.

As a result, the likes of Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Magnusson and Michael Steinwender could be given starting spots.

Meanwhile, Falkirk are dealing without Ben Parkinson, Ethan Williams and Gary Oliver due to injury problems, while Liam Henderson is suspended after being sent off in their last match.

Coll Donaldson could come into the defence in Henderson's absence, while changes elsewhere could see Ethan Ross, Kyrell Wilson and Henry Cartwright start.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Leonard, Magnusson; Chesnokov, Braga, Kyziridis; Kabore

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Neilson, Donaldson, McCann; Spencer, Cartwright; Wilson, Ross, Broggio; Stewart

We say: Hearts 2-1 Falkirk

Hearts may be enduring a difficult period, but the Jambos are formidable at their home ground, leading us to expect a home victory on Saturday.

