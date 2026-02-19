Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior gives major hint over Liam Delap future amid speculation

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 15:07

Liam Rosenior has suggested that Liam Delap will be part of his Chelsea squad for 2026-27.

The Blues activated the £30m release clause of the Ipswich Town forward during the summer transfer window.

However, Delap has failed to make a sustained impact at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once in 17 Premier League fixtures.

Although three goals and five assists have come from 30 Chelsea appearances in total, a report earlier this week indicated that the 23-year-old had a wide array of admirers at other English clubs.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior gave the impression that he would be keeping Delap in his long-term plans.

Rosenior hints Delap 'deserves second season'

When asked whether Delap should not be judged until a second season in the Premier League, Rosenior agreed with that assessment.

He said: "I think that's clear. If you look at most players' careers, normally when they join the club, it's the second season that they really take off.

"For Liam, he's had some really, really good performances. But also his rhythm has been interrupted with injury, his shoulder issue."

Prior to that, Rosenior insisted that Delap should not be judged purely on his goals, his only two strikes in 2025-26 coming against Barcelona and Fulham respectively.

Rosenior added: "I look for people who contribute to the team winning games of football. Liam certainly did that against Hull.

"He's done that in other games as well. All strikers want to score goals, of course. That's why they play the game. That's what they love to do. But there's a lot more.

"You need 11 attackers. You need 11 defenders at all times. Liam defends from the front amazingly well. So does Joao [Pedro]. They contribute to what has been a good record for us recently. And it has to continue."

Should Delap be loaned out?

With Emanuel Emegha arriving from Strasbourg in the summer, the Netherlands international is expected to be viewed as second choice behind Joao Pedro.

That would leave Delap further down the pecking order at a time when he ideally needs regular starts to progress.

Given that Delap is on a contract until 2031, it could prove more beneficial to loan him out to Strasbourg or another Premier League club to further his development.

Rosenior will want to start next season with three centre-forward options. Marc Guiu currently looks likely to be sold or loaned elsewhere.