Liam Rosenior Chelsea press conference: Blues boss reveals he encouraged players to "get some sun" during break

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 14:40

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that it was 'his idea' for his players to take a break abroad.

After a run of 11 games in 35 days, Chelsea have had more than a week before Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley.

The likes of Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro were seen partying in a nightclub in Dubai across recent days, while other squad members have been seen on foreign soil.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior has revealed that he was fully supportive of his players spending time away from England.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

'I told Chelsea players to get some sun'

With Chelsea having had just two weeks off during the summer due to winning the Club World Cup, members of the squad who regularly represent their country have not had a break.

Rosenior told reporters: "I looked at the players' schedule over the last 18 months, the two years we've spoken about injuries and trying to maximise the availability of the group.

"I actually encouraged the players to go and get some sun. They have been at it non-stop for 18 months. Sometimes the best way to rejuvenate yourself, the best way to be fit and fresh is to switch off and take time.

"That was my idea. I know people may question it. We don't win games after that. But in the moment, I thought it was the right thing for the players, considering the workload they've had."

He added: "I think they want more days off [laughs]. Their training's been good for the last two days.

"Honestly, regardless of that, since I've been in, their level of engagement, the intensity in training, what they've given me, it's been consistently excellent. It needs to continue that way for us to be successful."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Right move from Rosenior

After the game with Burnley, Chelsea will have another eight days before facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on March 1.

That will commence a run of seven matches to be played across a 21-day period before the March international break.

Every fixture represents a stiff test, with Premier League fixtures to come against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton.

Meanwhile, the Blues are likely to have a Champions League double-header against either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the last 16, while they also travel to Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round.