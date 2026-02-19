Preview: Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 15:49 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 15:52

Real Betis will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are fifth in the La Liga table, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Rayo are 17th, one point behind 18th-placed Mallorca.

Match preview

Real Betis have a record of 11 wins, eight draws and five defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 41 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and six points clear of sixth-placed Espanyol.

Pellegrini's team have won each of their last three league games, overcoming Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, and they are very much in the mix for a Champions League finish in Spain's top flight approaching the final months of the campaign.

Real Betis have been impressive at home this season, picking up 22 points from 11 matches, and they will be taking on a Rayo outfit that have been beaten in eight of their 12 away league games during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Seville side have not actually managed to overcome Rayo since September 2023, though, and each of their last three meetings in Spain's top flight have finished level.

It was goalless in the reverse fixture back in December 2025, while their last meeting in Seville brought a 1-1 draw in December 2024.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Rayo have only actually beaten Real Betis once in La Liga since April 2014, which was a 2-0 success on home soil in March 2024.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of an excellent result and indeed performance, having beaten Atletico Madrid 3-0, and that proved to be just their second La Liga win since the end of October.

A difficult domestic campaign has seen Inigo Perez's side pick up just 25 points from their 23 league matches, which has left them in 17th spot in the table, one point ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Los Franjirrojos are only one point from 13th-placed Sevilla, though, so the picture could change quickly, and there is still a lot of football to be played before the end of the campaign.

Real Betis La Liga form:

DWLWWW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

DWLLLW

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WLLLLW

Team News

© Imago

Betis will once again be without the services of Sofyan Amrabat, Giovani Lo Celso and Isco through injury, while Hector Bellerin is a major doubt.

Cucho Hernandez will face a late fitness test, but even if he is declared fit, Cedric Bakambu may continue at centre-forward, having scored against Mallorca last time out.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the home side's XI on Saturday, with Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli set to feature in the wide areas for Pellegrini's team.

As for Rayo, Diego Mendez is expected to miss the contest through injury.

However, the visitors will receive a double boost for this game, with Pep Chavarria and Pathe Ciss both available for selection following suspensions.

Chavarria is set to return to the XI, but it could otherwise be the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Atletico last time out considering the impressive nature of the display.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Antony, Fornals, Roca, Fidalgo, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Valentin, Gumbau; Akhomach, Palazon, Perez; De Frutos

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo will be full of confidence following their excellent performance against Atletico last time out, but Real Betis are in strong form, and we are expecting the Seville outfit to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.