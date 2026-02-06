Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 19:48

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Real Betis to Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side are currently third in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, while Real Betis are fifth, 10 points behind their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Atletico are not involved in a title race at this stage of proceedings, with the Red and Whites sitting 10 points off leaders Barcelona, while they are nine points from Real Madrid in second.

Simeone's team are third, boasting a record of 13 wins, six draws and three defeats, and a top-four finish will be the minimum requirement in the latter stages of the campaign.

The capital outfit, who have qualified for the last-16 stage of the Champions League, will enter this match off the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey, and they will take on Barcelona in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Atletico were held to a goalless draw by Levante in La Liga last time out, though, so they will be determined to return to winning ways here.

The Red and Whites have the best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 31 points from their 11 matches in front of their own supporters.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As for Real Betis, the five-goal reverse to Atletico in the Copa del Rey last time out was a shock result, and the Seville outfit will be looking for revenge in this match.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are having a strong La Liga season, picking up 35 points from their 22 league matches to sit fifth, seven points behind fourth-placed Villarreal and one point ahead of sixth-placed Espanyol with a lot of football left to play.

Real Betis were 2-1 winners over Valencia in La Liga last weekend, and they are also active in Europe, securing a spot in the knockout round of the Europa League.

The Seville team have only managed to win two of their 11 away league matches this season, but they have lost just twice, drawing seven times.

Real Betis suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the reverse league game earlier this season, while the corresponding match in Madrid last term ended in a 4-1 success for Atletico.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WWDWWD

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WDWLDW

Real Betis La Liga form:

WLDWLW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WLLWWL

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Atletico will be without the services of Pablo Barrios through injury, while Johnny Cardoso and Alexander Sorloth will face late fitness tests.

Ademola Lookman joined Atletico from Atalanta BC on transfer deadline day, and the attacker is in line to make a spectacular La Liga debut for Simeone's side in this match, fresh from his goal and assist against Real Betis in the cup.

There will also be another spot at centre-forward for Julian Alvarez, who has not found the back of the net in La Liga since the start of November.

As for Real Betis, Sofyan Amrabat, Giovani Lo Celso and Isco will miss out through injury.

Hector Bellerin and Cucho Hernandez face late fitness tests, meanwhile, so the visitors could be without the services of five players for the clash in Madrid.

Antony will once again operate down the right for the Seville outfit, while it is likely that Chimy Avila will operate through the middle if Hernandez is indeed ruled out.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Pubill, Hancko, Gimenez, Ruggeri; Koke, Llorente; Simeone, Baena, Lookman; Alvarez

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Avila

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

This has all of the makings of a fascinating match, and we are expecting it to be a tight game on Sunday. It would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we just have a feeling that Atletico will be able to shade the contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.