Diego Simeone future: Atletico Madrid ‘eye’ Premier League successor after ‘disagreements’ with long-serving boss

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Feb 2026 06:20 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 06:59

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a monumental change in their managerial dugout as tensions between Diego Simeone and the club's hierarchy reach a breaking point.

The Argentine has been the figurehead of Los Rojiblancos for nearly 15 years, during which time he has delivered eight major honours including two La Liga titles.

However, the legendary manager's position is understood to be under serious scrutiny following a strained relationship with the club’s sporting chief Mateu Alemany.

Disagreements regarding the direction of the first-team squad are believed to have intensified in recent weeks, leading to suggestions that a change is imminent.

While Simeone remains the highest-paid manager in world football, there is a growing belief in the Spanish capital that a historic reset may be necessary to ensure the club's long-term competitiveness.

Simeone's future uncertain after alleged Alemany transfer rift

© Imago

According to reports in Diario Sport via SunSport, clear differences in vision between Simeone and Alemany became apparent during a frustrating winter transfer window for the Colchoneros.

Although Ademola Lookman arrived late in the window, the Argentine was supposedly already incensed by the swift lack of incoming reinforcements despite the departures of high-profile stars such as Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori this month.

Simeone has publicly hinted at his frustration regarding the squad's depth, while Alemany has maintained a more cautious approach focused on financial sustainability.

These internal disagreements have reportedly spilled into the public domain, making the manager's continuation into the 2026-27 campaign increasingly unlikely.

It is understood that the board are now weighing up the significant financial cost of terminating the final year of the 55-year-old’s lucrative contract.

Premier League-based Simeone successor reportedly touted

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite the rumoured disagreements, Atletico are not expected to pull the plug on the most successful era in their modern history before the current season concludes.

The Madrid club are third in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona heading into gameweek 23, are into the Copa del Rey semi-finals after Thursday’s 5-0 beatdown of Real Betis and will take on Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff round.

However, the hierarchy are reportedly exploring contingency plans for next season, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola understood to be high on the list of potential replacements.

Iraola has earned significant plaudits for his progressive style of play in the Premier League and is viewed as the ideal profile to modernise the team's tactical approach.