Preview: Dunfermline Athletic vs Kelty Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Dunfermline Athletic welcome Kelty Hearts to East End Park on Saturday for a crucial Scottish Cup tie that doubles as a Fife derby, with familiar rivals meeting as both sides aim to extend their run in Scotland’s historic competition.

The Pars will seek to capitalise on home advantage and continue their impressive cup form, while Hearts travel in hope of causing an upset and extending their Scottish Cup journey in a contest shaped by contrasting expectations.

Match preview

Dunfermline enter this Scottish Cup fixture carrying the expectations associated with their status as a full-time side operating at a higher competitive level than their visitors.

Their progress to this stage has reflected a disciplined and organised approach built on defensive structure and efficient finishing, as Neil Lennon’s side began their campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Queen of the South in November before securing a memorable 1-0 win against Premiership opposition Hibernian in January thanks to a stoppage-time own goal from Miguel Chaiwa.

Advancing in the Scottish Cup has been one of the highlights of Dunfermline’s season so far, providing supporters with optimism during a demanding league campaign that currently sees them sitting fifth on 29 points and seven clear of the relegation places.

The Athletic will be expected to overcome local rivals Kelty Hearts and reach the quarter-finals as they seek to respond to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Airdrieonians, with added pressure on the Pars to assert their quality against the visiting Maroon Machine.

Their recent form has been mixed, with victories over league leaders St Johnstone, Hibernian, and Raith Rovers balanced by defeats to Airdrieonians, Ayr United, and Queen of the South across their last six matches in all competitions.

Although this will be the first meeting between Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup, it will not be the first Fife derby between the sides, as they have met five times previously in senior football — four times during the 2022–23 League One season and once in the SPFL Trust Trophy — with Dunfermline winning three encounters and the remaining two ending in goalless draws.

Kelty arrive at East End Park aiming to continue a determined Scottish Cup campaign defined by resilience and ambition, with the rapidly rising club using cup competitions as an opportunity to measure themselves against more established opposition.

Kelty, who earned a point in a goalless draw with Hamilton Academical last Saturday, head into the fixture following a significant week off the pitch after an American consortium led by new chairman Jordan Gardner completed the purchase of an 80 per cent shareholding in the club.

This marks only the second time Kelty have reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, having previously done so in 2022 when they lost to St Mirren after memorably eliminating then holders St Johnstone earlier in the competition.

Their current cup run began with a 2-0 home victory over ten-man Brechin in November before they advanced via a 5-3 penalty shootout win against Cove Rangers following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, setting up Saturday’s meeting with Dunfermline.

Domestically, the Maroon Machine sit bottom of the Scottish League One table with 14 points from 23 matches, having recorded only three wins alongside five draws and 15 defeats while scoring the fewest goals in the division with 20 and conceding the most with 48.

Despite their league struggles, there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks for Tam O’Ware’s side, who have collected five points from their last six matches through one win, two draws, and three defeats.

Dunfermline Athletic Scottish Cup form:

WW

Dunfermline Athletic form (all competitions):

LLWWWL

Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup form:

WW

Kelty Hearts form (all competitions):

WDLWLD

Team News

Lennon has confirmed that the majority of his squad is available for Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup tie against Kelty, with the former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers manager making only one change at the weekend

Chris Hamilton replaced the injured Tashan Oakley-Boothe in midfield following victory over his former club Hibernian, leaving him with several options ahead of the Fife derby including goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, who will be eager to recover from a costly error after recently returning to regular action and keeping consecutive clean sheets.

Hamilton is out following his red card last weekend, Oakley-Boothe remains a doubt after suffering an ankle sprain in the win over St Johnstone, Kane Ritchie-Hosler is still in the early stages of returning to training.

While Kelty remain without Jack Brydon as the defender serves the second match of his suspension following a red card against Stenhousemuir, while Sam Fisher is ineligible to face his parent club Dunfermline.

Both Craig Clay, who was sent off in the previous round against Cove Rangers, and cup-tied Greenock Morton loanee Dylan Corr will also miss the trip, with Innes Murray another recent absentee for O’Ware.

Dunfermline Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mehmet; Mullen, Abdulai, Ngwenya; Todd, Amade, Gilmour, Fraser; Tod; Morrison, Rudden

Kelty Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gourlay; Murray, Paterson, Masson, Ferguson; Moore, Arnnot, Mccarvel; Johnson, Pettifer, Cooper

We say: Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 Kelty Hearts

Lennon’s side, who had won three consecutive matches prior to their defeat to Airdrieonians, enter the tie as favourites against a Kelty team currently bottom of League One.

With the manager seeking a response from his players, the expectation is that Dunfermline’s superior quality and home advantage could prove decisive against their neighbours on Saturday.

