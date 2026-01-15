Preview: Dunfermline Athletic vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jan 2026 14:06

Scottish Championship Dunfermline Athletic host Premiership Hibernian to East End Park on Saturday afternoon for a fourth-round clash in the Scottish FA Cup.

The hosts defeated Queen of The South 2-1 to reach this stage, while the visitors enter the competition at this round.

Match preview

Dunfermline Athletic were promoted from Scottish League One as champions in 2022-23, and they have subsequently endured two contrasting full campaigns in the second tier.

The Pars finished sixth in the Championship in their first year back in 2023-24, missing out on the playoffs by seven points, followed by a fall to seventh last term, trailing the playoffs by a significant 20 points and holding just a six-point lead over the drop zone.

Neil Lennon, who took charge in March 2025, has led Dunfermline Athletic to a significantly improved 2025-26 campaign thus far, with the Pars placed fifth with 26 points from 20 league fixtures, trailing the playoff spots by only three points.

However, their form has taken a concerning turn for the worse in recent weeks, going four-games without a win, including three defeats, before narrowly beating Raith Rovers 2-1 in their last outing just after Christmas.

Coming off that win, Dunfermline Athletic, who would have had three weeks rest going into this game, will be hoping to build on the triumph and secure a shock victory over Hibernian in the Scottish FA Cup.

© Imago

However, the Scottish Premiership side are undoubtedly the favourites coming into this encounter, especially as Hibs are enjoying a strong run of results in their recent matches.

Hibernian, who miserably won just three of their first 15 games of the 2025-26 season, have subsequently managed eight victories in the following 15 fixtures, alongside three draws and four defeats.

That significantly improved run includes Hibernian remaining undefeated in their last five matches, recording three wins and two draws, leaving them with plenty of confidence heading into this clash with Dunfermline.

Hibernian have also impressed in this competition in recent years, making it to the quarter-finals in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and David Gray will be hoping his side can go one step further and book their place in the semi-finals this time around, starting with a victory on Saturday.

Dunfermline Athletic Scottish Cup form:

W

Dunfermline Athletic form (all competitions):

W L L D L W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D W W W D L

Team News

© Imago

Nineteen-year-old Andy Tod is Dunfermline Athletic's top scorer this season with 10 goals in 19 Scottish Championship appearances, and the attacker should line up alongside Zak Rudden and Rory Macleod in this one.

Elsewhere, a similar side that featured in the 2-1 victory against Raith Rovers before the turn of the year could be named by Lennon.

As for Hibernian, Josh Campbell, Martin Boyle and Nicky Cadden are unavailable due to injury problems, while Jamie McGrath is a doubt after coming off with injury in last weekend's draw with Motherwell.

As a result, Junior Hoilett could join Thody Elie Youan and Thibault Klidje in a rotated attacking lineup.

Elsewhere, Gray could make further changes across the team in order to rotate his first-choice players against the Championship opponents, meaning the likes of Dylan Levitt and Joe Newell could start.

Dunfermline Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mehmet; Mullen, Abdulai, Ngwenya, Todd, Hamilton, Gilmour, Fraser; Macleod, Rudden, Tod

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Smith; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Cadden, Levitt, Newell, Obita; Hoilett; Youan, Klidje

We say: Dunfermline Athletic 0-2 Hibernian

Although Dunfermline managed to end their winless run last time out, Hibs are enjoying a strong run of form and should secure a comfortable win against their lower-league opposition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.