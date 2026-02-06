Sandro Tonali transfer news: Serie A heavyweight ‘plot’ summer move for Newcastle United’s star midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Feb 2026 06:28

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is reportedly of interest to a Serie A heavyweight.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a central pillar of the Magpies' engine room following his move from AC Milan in 2023.

Despite a 10-month ban from football from October 2023 to August 2024 for illegal betting activities, Tonali has featured 93 times for the Magpies, scoring seven goals for the Premier League outfit.

Now, a return to Serie A is being touted for the midfielder according to reports in Italy as a top club are said to be keen to step up their interest.

Tonali interest: Serie A heavyweight to reportedly test Newcastle’s resolve

© Imago / Sportimage

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are believed to be interested in securing a high-profile return to Serie A for Tonali this summer.

The hierarchy at the Allianz Stadium are understood to have identified the Italy international as their primary target to lead a new-look midfield under Luciano Spalletti.

Although Spalletti’s contract is due to expire on June 30, the Old Lady are believed to have an option to trigger an extension to the experienced manager’s deal.

Given that expectation, the Turin giants are supposedly preparing a substantial financial package to test the resolve of the Premier League outfit.

The above source suggests that the Magpies could be forced to sanction the departure of a star player if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies will face Qarabag FK in the knockout playoff round in the continental competition and their final league position remains uncertain, with Eddie Howe’s team currently 11th in the table after 24 rounds, albeit seven points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Tonali latest: Juventus could leverage Newcastle’s possible financial concerns

© Imago

Failure to secure the lucrative revenues associated with elite European football would supposedly leave Newcastle vulnerable to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Consequently, Juventus are monitoring the situation closely as they believe a fee in the region of €50m (43.5m) could be enough to facilitate a transfer.

However, it remains to be seen whether the former Milan man would be willing to leave St James' Park given his public displays of loyalty to the Tyneside club.

The above source indicates that Tonali is understood to feel a significant moral debt to Newcastle following the unwavering support he received during his high-profile betting ban, even if the opportunity to work under Spalletti at Juventus represents an attractive proposition.

Still, it is believed that the Old Lady may need to sanction several exits to fund the deal, with Lois Openda mentioned as a potential candidate for a summer departure.