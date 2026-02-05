EFL Cup final: Marc Guehi eligibility decision ‘confirmed’ as Pep Guardiola receives swift response to plea before Arsenal showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 16:12 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 16:15

Manchester City have received a swift response from the English Football League over Marc Guehi’s eligibility for next month’s EFL Cup final against Arsenal.

The Citizens eased to a 5-1 aggregate victory over holders Newcastle United in the semi-finals, winning the second leg 3-1 at home on Wednesday to set up a final showdown with Premier League leaders Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on March 22.

Pep Guardiola is delighted to have seen his Man City side progress to a fifth EFL Cup final in 10 years under his management, but the Catalan coach has criticised the rule that prevents Guehi playing in this season’s showpiece against the Gunners.

New EFL Cup rules were implemented for the first time this season that allow players to represent two different clubs in the competition, but if a player is signed after the first leg of the semi-final, then they are ineligible to play for their new club in the remainder of the competition.

While January signing Antoine Semenyo arrived from Bournemouth four days prior to City's first-leg win over Newcastle, in which he scored, Guehi was ineligible for the semi-finals after completing his £20m switch from Crystal Palace six days after the first leg.

Speaking to reporters after Man City’s second-leg victory, Guardiola was left perplexed by the new rule and "hopes" that the Citizens write to the EFL to appeal for the centre-back to be made available for the final.

However, according to multiple reports, the EFL have firmly stated that Guehi will not be permitted to participate in the EFL Cup final and will not tweak their rules to allow the Man City defender to face Arsenal.

This decision comes as a blow for Man City and Guardiola, who is currently having to cope without a couple of first-team defenders through injury.

Who could replace Guehi in Man City’s defence for EFL Cup final?

Josko Gvardiol is in danger of missing the rest of the season with a tibial fracture, while there is no timeframe on John Stones’s potential return from a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined since December.

On a positive notes, Ruben Dias has returned to training this week after missing eight games with a hamstring injury and he could be ready to make his comeback in Man City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Dias will hope to build up his match fitness in the coming weeks ahead of potentially starting for the Citizens in the EFL Cup final, while Abdukodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake and Max Alleyne are three other centre-back options at Guardiola’s disposal.

Man City will play seven matches in all competitions before they do battle with Arsenal in the EFL Cup final, including six Premier League fixtures and an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Salford City on February 14.