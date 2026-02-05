EFL Cup final: Man City’s Pep Guardiola seeks “pure logic” rule change for Arsenal clash after Marc Guehi blow

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 09:31

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for the English Football League to change their rules to allow Marc Guehi to play in the EFL Cup final against Arsenal next month.

The Citizens have progressed to their fifth EFL Cup final in 10 years under Guardiola after beating holders Newcastle United 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, including a 3-1 second-leg triumph at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City bested the Magpies without January signing Guehi, who was ineligible to play in the second leg after his £20m transfer from Crystal Palace was completed six days after the first leg three weeks ago.

New EFL Cup rules were implemented for the first time this season that allow players to represent two different clubs in the competition, but if a player is signed after the first leg of the semi-final, then they are ineligible to play for their new club in the remainder of the competition.

Guehi is therefore unable to play in the final against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on March 22, but Guardiola "hopes" that Man City write to the EFL to appeal for the centre-back to be made available.

EFL Cup final: Man City's Guardiola desperate for Guehi to play against Arsenal

"Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final,” Guardiola told reporters after City’s win over Newcastle.

"It's difficult to understand that the club who make a big investment to pay one player who belongs to us and I don't understand why he cannot play the final.

"Hopefully we write a letter, and hopefully the Carabao Cup can understand. He's not able to play for a rule that I don't understand. Hopefully, they can change it."

Man City have already benefitted from one aforementioned rule change, with Antoine Semenyo arriving from Bournemouth for £64m four days prior to the first-leg win over Newcastle, in which he scored, while Max Alleyne also played after returning from his loan at Watford.

While both Semenyo and Alleyne are eligible to face Arsenal in the final, Guehi is currently ineligible, unless the EFL tweak their rules and give the defender the green light to play.

Marc Guehi latest: Will Man City persuade EFL to change rules for Arsenal final?

"Antoine arrived before the first [game] so could play, and now it's the final. Why should [Guehi] not play? Why not? We pay his salary, he is our player," Guardiola added. "I said to the club, they have to ask, definitely. I don't understand the reason why he cannot play in the final in March, when I have been here for a long time.

"The rules to buy a player depends on FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League who say, OK the transfer window is open, when you buy a player you have to play, no? It's logic. Of course we are going to try to ask [for] him to play. Pure logic.

Guardiola admitted that he does not expect Man City’s appeal for Guehi to play in the final to be successful, adding: "No, but we will try."

Guehi will at least be available for Man City’s next Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with the Citizens hoping to reduce the six point gap between themselves in second and title rivals Arsenal at the summit.