Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: Bernardo, Dias, Doku, Gvardiol, Savinho latest

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 08:15 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 08:41

Fresh from securing their spot in the EFL Cup final, Manchester City return to Premier League action on Sunday when they lock horns with reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.

The Citizens eased to a 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday night, winning 5-1 on aggregate in their semi-final tie to set up a EFL Cup showdown with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium next month.

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways after letting a two-goal half-time lead slip to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, allowing title rivals Arsenal to moves six points clear at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Liverpool)

Captain Bernardo Silva missed City’s midweek win over Newcastle with an muscle issue in his hamstring area, and Guardiola admitted after the match that the midfielder is a "incredible doubt" for Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Liverpool)

After missing eight games with a hamstring injury, Ruben Dias has returned to training and watched on as an unused substitute in City’s midweek win over Newcastle. It remains to be seen whether he is fit to feature in some capacity against Liverpool.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of Man City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray just over a week ago and assistant coach Pep Lijnders recently revealed that the winger is set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Savinho has missed Man City’s last 10 games with an unspecified injury and Guardiola revealed on January 8 that the Brazilian winger could be ruled out for a "month and a half, two months".

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

John Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and there is currently no timeframe for when the injury-prone defender could return to first-team action.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.