Arsenal lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard calls made

By Ben Knapton | 05 Feb 2026 08:24 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 08:36

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is sweating on the fitness of two attacking cornerstones for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners edged out Chelsea 1-0 in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg to book a Wembley date with Manchester City, but neither Martin Odegaard nor Bukayo Saka were involved in the London derby.

The latter is likely to remain out this weekend with the groin issue he picked up before the 4-0 win at Leeds United, but Arteta is keeping his fingers crossed that Odegaard's "niggle" will settle down in time.

However, the Norway international's services were largely not needed at Elland Road, where Arsenal put three past Daniel Farke's men before Odegaard came off the bench to set up Gabriel Jesus.

The latter is a candidate to replace the inconsistent Viktor Gyokeres at the tip of the attack, but Odegaard may have to be content with a spot on the bench, especially after Kai Havertz's decisive midweek contribution.

The ex-Chelsea man should link arms with Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard as Jesus's supporting cast, while Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice man the midfield as ever.

However, there could be scope for some changes at full-back, where Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White should come into consideration for starts amid the packed calendar.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Trossard

