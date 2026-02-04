Manchester City set record under Pep Guardiola after Newcastle United win as EFL Cup final against Arsenal assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Feb 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 00:34

Manchester City have now reached more domestic finals than any other team (nine) in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2016-17.

The Citizens advanced into the final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with their 3-1 win against Newcastle United in the second leg of their semi-final clash seeing them win 5-1 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to face Arsenal in the final in March after the Londoners beat Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

The Gunners will be heavily favoured given they are first in the Premier League, though City have a significantly better record when it comes to reaching finals.

In fact, the Citizens have now reached nine finals under Guardiola, with no other club reaching more than eight in that time, and their experience could be vital in March.

© Imago / APL

EFL Cup final: Can Manchester City stop Arsenal?

When the two clubs met at the Emirates in September 2025, City drew 1-1 with the Gunners, and they were only denied three points because of an equaliser from Gabriel Martinelli in the 93rd minute.

However, perhaps the most ominous sign for City heading into the final is that Arsenal have consistently demonstrated their defensive excellence, with the club the first side in Europe's top five leagues to keep 20 clean sheets in all competitions.

The Citizens have kept 16 clean sheets this season, though they have conceded six more goals (23) in 24 Premier League games than Arsenal (17).

City have proven more deadly in the final third, scoring 49 goals in the top flight to their opponents' 46, and it should be noted that Mikel Arteta's side have failed to score in two of their last four in the league.

© Imago / Action Plus

Will Pep Guardiola end his Manchester City career on a high?

There have been several reports in recent days casting doubt on Guardiola's long-term future, and if 2025-26 proves to be the Spaniard's final in charge, he will want to end his Citizens career on a high.

City have won all four EFL Cup finals under Guardiola, so while Arsenal will be seen as favourites, history does not favour the Londoners.

Should Guardiola guide the club to a fifth EFL Cup trophy, it would also be a poetic end to his time in England given his first trophy as boss came in the competition against Arsenal in 2018.