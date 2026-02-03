Team News: Man City vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for EFL Cup semi-final second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 20:00

EFL Cup holders Newcastle United will be looking to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit when they lock horns with Manchester City in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki sealed a 2-0 first-leg victory for the Citizens in at St James’ Park three weeks ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Marc Guehi (ineligible), Jeremy Doku (calf), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Savinho (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Cherki, Bernardo; Semenyo, Haaland

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Joelinton (groin), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon