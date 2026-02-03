EFL Cup
Man City
Feb 4, 2026 8.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Newcastle

Team News: Man City vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for EFL Cup semi-final second leg

By | , Last updated:

Man City vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

EFL Cup holders Newcastle United will be looking to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit when they lock horns with Manchester City in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki sealed a 2-0 first-leg victory for the Citizens in at St James’ Park three weeks ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

 

MAN CITY

Out: Marc Guehi (ineligible), Jeremy Doku (calf), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Savinho (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Cherki, Bernardo; Semenyo, Haaland

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Joelinton (groin), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester City related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe