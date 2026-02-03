Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'plan' to revisit deal for Blackburn Rovers talent in summer

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Feb 2026 18:19

Arsenal plan to revisit a deal for Blackburn Rovers talent Igor Tyjon in the next summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders were relatively quiet during the January transfer window, but they were prepared to delve into the market to sign a new midfielder following injury to Mikel Merino.

The Spaniard will require surgery after fracturing a bone in his foot, and it has been suggested that he could be out for around four months.

However, the Gunners failed to land a new midfielder before the 7pm transfer deadline, but they did manage to sign two young talents to bolster their academy.

The north London club made several attempts to sign Tyjon last month, and they are now reportedly planning to launch a move in the next window.

Arsenal keen to sign Igor Tyjon

During the January window, the Gunners saw a fresh bid for the Blackburn Rovers starlet rejected, but according to journalist Ryan Taylor, they are not giving up.

The Gunners reportedly offered in the region of £1m for the England U18 forward, but the Championship club stayed firm in their decision.

If the young forward does not sign a professional contract once his scholarship expires, Rovers will receive a training compensation fee.

The Gunners are expected to face strong competition from Premier League duo Manchester United and Aston Villa, while Serie A club Atalanta and multiple top-flight Polish clubs, including Jagiellonia Bialystok and Rakow Czestochowa, have entered the fray.

Arsenal bolster youth set-up with two signings

The Gunners strengthened the youth set-up for the Under-21 side by signing 18-year-old Scottish talent Evan Mooney from St Mirren for an initial £400k plus bonuses.

Arsenal also completed the signing of young Stoke City central defender Jaden Dixon for a fee of around £500k plus significant add-ons.

Taylor added that Arsenal have shown interest in 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and have even had loose talks, but there is no guarantee they will move for him.