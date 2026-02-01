Arsenal release Mikel Merino injury statement as Andrea Berta transfer question answered

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 21:10

Arsenal have confirmed the full extent of Mikel Merino's foot injury following worrying reports earlier on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old was an unexpected absentee from Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, although Mikel Arteta could not say more on his injury at the time.

However, reports on Sunday claimed that Arsenal were preparing to be without Merino for a significant spell, as there were fears that the former Real Sociedad man had indeed suffered a serious foot problem.

Following specialist assessment, Arsenal have now revealed that Merino is struggling with a bone injury - understood to be a fracture - and he will go under the knife to address the issue.

The midfielder is at risk of missing the remainder of the season, as Arsenal only stated that the Spaniard's aim was to return to full training - rather than competitive action - before the campaign concluded.

Arsenal release statement on Mikel Merino foot injury

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

"Further to sustaining a foot injury towards the end of our game against Manchester United on January 25, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed Mikel Merino has a bone injury in his right foot," Arsenal said.

"Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

"Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season. Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Should Merino indeed sit out the remainder of the campaign, the 29-year-old will end the season with a total of six goals and three assists from 33 matches in all tournaments, including four strikes in the Premier League.

Merino joins ankle victim Max Dowman on the sidelines - although the youngster is expected back within a couple of weeks - while there is still no firm update on the injury that Bukayo Saka suffered in the warm-up at Elland Road.

Will Arsenal enter transfer market for Mikel Merino replacement?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal's admission that Merino is aiming to return to full training before the end of the season suggests that the Spaniard will miss at least two months, likely three, depriving Arteta of an experienced and versatile option.

If Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus stay fit, Arsenal are at least well-covered in the centre-forward role, but Merino was arguably the next best thing to Declan Rice in the left eight position.

Arteta now has no real out-and-out alternatives to the England international, and the Gunners are now believed to be exploring the market for a potential loan signing before the January window closes for business.

Alternatively, the Gunners could accelerate their pursuit of a young midfielder such as Ayyoub Bouaddi, Rodrigo Mendoza or Breno Bidon in the final hours of the window, but Andrea Berta is likely to save the permanent deals for the summer.