Leeds 0-4 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Viktor Gyokeres hits new goalscoring milestone

Arsenal snapped a three-game Premier League winless run and registered their most emphatic away success of the season in a 4-0 battering of Leeds United at Elland Road.

Just when the Gunners' injury crisis appeared to have abated, Mikel Arteta suffered two fresh concerns before kickoff, as Mikel Merino was ruled out with a foot problem and Bukayo Saka hurt himself during the warm-up.

However, after weathering a short early storm from the hosts, the Gunners found their groove and went into the break with a 2-0 advantage, thanks to a Martin Zubimendi header and Karl Darlow own goal.

The hosts showed some initiative as the second half started, but their fleeting comeback hopes were extinguished by Viktor Gyokeres - scoring in back-to-back Arsenal games for the first time - and fellow centre-forward Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta's men have now re-established a seven-point lead over Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League table, while Leeds stay 16th, six points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal's pre-game preparations for this one were the furthest thing from smooth; winless in three Premier League matches, losing the second half 1-0 to Kairat in the Champions League and suffering two alarming injury blows before kickoff.

Also squaring up to a Leeds side who were unbeaten in five at Elland Road, Saturday's showdown had the look of a serious banana skin for the league leaders, but Arteta's men defied their on and off-field issues to enhance their title credentials again.

Be it from set pieces or indeed open play, the Gunners' deliveries proved devastating all afternoon, and a special mention undoubtedly goes to Madueke, who only knew he was starting 10 minutes before kickoff but was the creator for both first-half goals.

Another Gyokeres goal is always welcome too, and after Arsenal failed to respond to Manchester City and Aston Villa's victories last weekend, the pressure is now on the Citizens and the Lions to close the gap again.

The omens were not promising for Leeds before kickoff, as the Whites had never won a Premier League home game against the side starting the day at the top of the table, but the Elland Road faithful may have expected more bite and fight from their rejuvenated team.

However, barring the first 15 minutes and a brief period before Gyokeres's goal, Daniel Farke's men were outclassed and outplayed, and they are far from out of the woods yet.

LEEDS VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

27th min: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal (Martin Zubimendi)

Who said you needed to be 6ft to be a terrific header of the ball?!

Saka's replacement Madueke keeps an attack alive following a corner and sends in a delicious inswinging cross, which Zubimendi meets on the edge of the six-yard box with a brilliant header into the roof of the net.

38th min: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal (Karl Darlow own goal)

Own goal is at it yet again!

Madueke is the instigator for the second time today, channelling his inner Saka with a brilliant corner into the six-yard box, and Darlow makes an absolute meal of it.

The Whites goalkeeper goes to catch the ball but only succeeds in flapping it into his own net to double Arsenal's lead.

69th min: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal (Viktor Gyokeres)

That should be that!

Gabriel Martinelli copies Madueke's example with a fine cross into the box from the right, and Gyokeres outmuscles his marker to volley home his 200th senior goal for club and country.

Darlow got a hand to the Swede's strike but could not prevent the summer signing from scoring his 11th goal of the season in all competitions - and atoning for an appalling miss not long before.

86th min: Leeds 0-4 Arsenal (Gabriel Jesus)

A four-midable display from the league leaders!

Martin Odegaard fizzes a pass into the feet of Jesus inside the box, and with his back to goal, the Brazilian brilliantly holds up the ball and finds the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NONI MADUEKE

Madueke should have anticipated a chilled 45 minutes watching the action from the bench - instead, the ex-Chelsea man fashioned both of Arsenal's first two goals after his last-minute call-up to the first XI.

So often Madueke has failed to provide the end product after a dazzling dribble, but if Saturday's performance is anything to go by, Arsenal will be just fine if Saka is out for any period of time.

LEEDS VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds 49%-51% Arsenal

Shots: Leeds 3-14 Arsenal

Shots on target: Leeds 1-8 Arsenal

Corners: Leeds 4-12 Arsenal

Fouls: Leeds 10-7 Arsenal

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds make a swift return to their Elland Road home next weekend, when Nottingham Forest are their next visitors on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have just two days to rest before hosting Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, which precedes the visit of Sunderland to the Emirates next Saturday.