Team News: Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 20:00

Six days on from a gripping 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen reunite at the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday's reverse fixture.

The Gunners needed a last-gasp Kai Havertz penalty to rescue a stalemate at the BayArena last week, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ARSENAL

Out: Jurrien Timber (knock), Martin Odegaard (knee), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Leandro Trossard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Saka, Martinelli; Gyokeres

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Out: Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament), Lucas Vazquez (calf)

Doubtful: Aleix Garcia (head), Martin Terrier (ankle), Eliesse Ben Seghir (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Blaswich; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Fernandez, Palacios, Grimaldo; Maza, Terrier; Kofane