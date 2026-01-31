Arsenal legend reveals worrying Bukayo Saka injury detail after Mikel Arteta suffers last-minute Leeds blow

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jan 2026 15:13

Arsenal suffered an extremely worrying injury blow before Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United, as Bukayo Saka withdrew from the XI at the last minute.

The 24-year-old was due to sport the captain's armband for the showdown with the Whites at Elland Road, where Mikel Arteta was already dealing with one fresh injury concern.

The league leaders lost Mikel Merino to a foot injury before their journey to Leeds' headquarters, one that Arteta provided more detail on when asked by the media pre-match.

To make matters worse for the Spaniard, Saka was seen exiting the warm-up early before heading down the tunnel with a physio, suggesting that his afternoon was over before it had even begun.

Several minutes later, Arsenal confirmed that Saka had picked up a fresh issue and would be replaced in the starting XI by Noni Madueke, although the club did not go into specifics about his problem.

Arsenal legend makes worrying Bukayo Saka injury claim after Leeds withdrawal

However, speaking on Sky Sports News, Arsenal legend Paul Merson revealed that the winger was seen holding his groin, a worrying update that suggests he could be set for at least a brief spell out.

"He is holding his groin and not moving properly it is not good," Merson said. "Big football match, big player missing. I cannot emphasise enough - Arsenal HAVE to win this football match."

Madueke joins Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard in a rejigged Arsenal attack for the showdown with Leeds, in which Arteta has now been deprived of one of his chief goal and set-piece threats.

Saka has not set the world alight this season, but the England international still boasts a pleasing seven goals and seven assists from 31 matches in all tournaments in 2025-26.

The Hale End product is without a goal in each of his last nine Premier League appearances, though, last finding the back of the net in the top flight in Arsenal's 2-0 home win over Brentford on December 3.

How long could Bukayo Saka be out with groin injury?

Whether Saka has indeed pulled his groin or just suffered a scare remains to be seen, and Arteta will no doubt be quizzed on the winger's condition in his post-match press conference.

However, even a grade one groin injury - which is no more than a mild strain - can take up to two weeks to heal, while grade two injuries can take up to six weeks and grade three problems as long as three months.

There is no suggestion that Saka has suffered a severe grade two or three problem, but a minor strain may still sideline him for around a fortnight, meaning that he could potentially miss four upcoming games.

Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea will almost certainly come too soon for Saka, who is also at risk of sitting out matches with Sunderland (February 7), Brentford (February 12) and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup (February 15).