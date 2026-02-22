How long does a groin injury take to heal? Recovery times and possible return dates explained

By Sebastian Sternik | 22 Feb 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 10:43

Groin injuries are one of the most common problems for footballers across all levels, with some of the sport's biggest stars being susceptible to the issue.

Due to football’s physical demands - such as speed, agility and directional changes - the groin is a particularly vulnerable area of the body.

With top-level footballers seeing their recovery time diminish due to busier-than-ever schedules, such injuries are becoming more prevalent, often leaving fans questioning how long a groin injury may take to heal.

Understanding timelines for recovery is not straightforward, considering such injuries can come with a range of other issues and can also have different levels of severity.

In this article, we take a closer look at different types of groin injuries, what determines recovery time and what footballers can expect when they find themselves dealing with such problems.

What is a groin injury?

A groin injury typically refers to a strain, tear or even irritation of the muscles, tendons or ligaments that are located in an area where the abdomen meets the inner thigh.

While the term ‘groin injury’ can cover a number of different types of problems, in football it generally involves the adductor muscles – these are responsible for pulling both legs together and stabilising hip movement.

Strains and tears can develop when these muscles are overstretched or when they are forced to contract under pressure.

The entire groin area consists of a complex network of soft tissues, including the primary adductor muscles. These muscles are key for footballers, considering they are responsible for such actions as sprinting, twisting and kicking.

Injuries in this area are often caused by explosive movements such as sudden changes in direction, sprints and lunges – actions which footballers make throughout the course of matches.

Another cause is overuse, with repeated actions leading to the build up of stress on the key muscles – something that can lead to chronic groin pain or muscle strain should an individual go without an adequate period of rest.

There are a host of different causes as well, such as the lack of a proper warm up, lack of flexibility and even playing on poor quality surfaces.

How long does a groin injury take to heal?

As is the case with most injuries, recovery times depend on the severity of the problem. Groin injuries are generally split into three different grades of severity, which we explore below.

Grade 1 – One to two weeks

The first grade is classified as a mild strain, which consists of overstretching and slightly torn muscle fibres.

Players may recognise the issue when they feel discomfort or when they experience tightness in the groin area.

The recovery process for such issues is around one to two weeks, with rest and the regular use of ice helping the healing process.

Grade 2 – Three to six weeks

Second grade groin injuries consist of a partial muscle tear which can lead to pain, swelling and limited movement.

Many footballers reach this stage when they push through the initial signs of a groin issue or when they attempt to play during a grade one severity.

Recovery time is typically around three to six weeks, with players needing physiotherapy to help regain strength, balance and mobility.

Grade 3 – Two to three months

The highest grade of severity consists of a complete tear of the muscle or tendon – something that leads to sharp pain, swelling and even bruising.

Surgery may be required at this stage, especially if there are further complications with the tendons.

Recovery from a grade three groin injury is typically between two and three months, but that could increase if surgery is required.

It is worth adding that long-standing groin issues can take months to heal, with some players needing personalised rehab or even intervention from a specialist.

What are the risks of returning early from a groin injury?

A major danger associated with groin problems in football is going back to play before the root causes are fully addressed.

Athletes can feel a misleading sense of confidence once discomfort fades, although this does not always mean the muscles and tendons are prepared to cope with the intense demands of football.

As the groin controls the overwhelming majority of movements performed by footballers – sharp sprints, changes of direction, twisting, striking – any lingering weakness or stiffness can result in further setbacks later on.

Age can likewise be a significant factor when it comes to coming back from a groin injury, as older players often require recovery time because of a slower healing process.

The standard of care can also be an important factor, with players at the highest level of the sport often receiving the finest support available. Players at lower levels of the game may not have access to specialists or quality physiotherapy.

Re-injury is a common threat concerning groin problems, with a second injury often being more severe than the initial issue. That subsequently leads to an increase in recovery time and the need for a carefully monitored rehabilitation process.

Once a re-injury occurs, it is important for players to consider other areas around the groin, such as their hip strength, their core stability and any other biomechanical weaknesses which may have played their part.

Footballers operating at the highest level will be subject to high-intensity drills before being brought back into competitive football. Medical staff at top clubs have rigorous protocols, mobility assessments and a number of different strategies for dealing with groin injuries and the subsequent recovery process.

