Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 16 Mar 2026 08:26 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:28

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Atletico Madrid to North London on Wednesday night for the second leg of their last-16 contest in the Champions League.

Spurs trail 5-2 to Atletico from the first leg of the fixture, with the London outfit therefore having a huge task on their hands in order to reach the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 1

Draws: 0

Atletico Madrid wins: 1

Tottenham and Atletico have only locked horns on two previous occasions, with the first leg of the last-16 tie actually their first-ever clash in the Champions League.

The first meeting between the two teams took place in the final of the Cup Winners' Cup back in 1963, with Tottenham recording a 5-1 win to secure the trophy.

Jimmy Greaves and Terry Dyson both scored twice for Spurs in the spectacular win, while John White also registered for the North London club.

Atletico were able to gain some revenge in their first-ever Champions League game in March 2026, recording a 5-2 win in the first leg of their last-16 contest.

Wednesday's match will mark Atletico's first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Previous meetings

Mar 10, 2026: Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League Last-16 First Leg)

May 15, 1963: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Atletico Madrid (Cup Winners' Cup final)

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