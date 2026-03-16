Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive multiple enquiries for 'frustrated' 25-year-old

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 08:19

Liverpool have reportedly been contacted by several clubs over a deal for 'frustrated' second-choice goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgia international has been playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker since arriving at Anfield, being restricted to 12 appearances in all competitions and just five in the Premier League.

Alisson's injury problems have opened the door for Mamardashvili to make fleeting appearances in the top flight and the Champions League, including in last week's last-16 first leg against Galatasaray.

Arne Slot's men suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Rams Park, but Mamardashvili's performance was lauded by supporters, and he would have warranted a start in between the posts against Spurs.

However, Slot restored Alisson to the starting XI for that 1-1 draw following the Brazilian's return from injury, and Mamardashvili is again expected to be on the bench when Galatasaray visit Anfield for Wednesday's second leg.

Liverpool receive 'several enquiries' for Giorgi Mamardashvili

© Imago

To make matters worse for the former Valencia goalkeeper, Liverpool are understood to have triggered a 12-month option in Alisson's contract, which will keep the 33-year-old on the books until 2027.

Pining for more game time at 25 years old, TEAMtalk claims that Liverpool have already received several enquiries from rival clubs about Mamardashvili, who is growing frustrated by his situation on Merseyside.

The Reds reportedly expect to go into 2026-27 with Alisson as their number one, in spite of the Brazilian's fitness concerns, and clubs are weighing up whether Liverpool might allow Mamardashvili to depart either on loan or permanently.

The reigning Premier League champions are understood to be 'keeping their options open' at present, but they could be forced into a decision relatively quickly as interest in Mamardashvili's services continues to grow.

Liverpool forked out £25.9m to sign the Georgia international from Valencia in 2024, and his contract with the Reds does not expire until the end of the 2030-31 season.

Could Liverpool lose both goalkeepers this summer?

© Imago

Even though Alisson's terms have been extended, the Brazil international's future is not entirely set in stone, thanks to interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Bianconeri apparently hold a 'decisive card' in the race for the Liverpool number one, who will guard the sticks for Liverpool ahead of Mamardashvili for the remainder of the season if he is fit enough.

Mamardashvili is at the age now where regular football is a necessity for a goalkeeper of his calibre, and if Liverpool cannot offer him those minutes, the Reds could have another Caoimhin Kelleher situation on their hands.

However, Mamardashvili should not leave if Alisson does - unless Liverpool unexpectedly sign another replacement - and the latter will no doubt stay for at least one more year if his deputy seeks pastures new.