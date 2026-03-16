Liverpool injury, suspension news and return dates for Galatasaray clash: Isak, Endo, Bradley, Leoni latest

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:31

Liverpool will be looking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit when they play host to Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The Merseysiders fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in Istanbul last week and they know that anything but a victory on home soil will see the six-time European champions eliminated from the competition.

Arne Slot’s side enter this contest on the back of being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, another setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Ahead of their return to Champions League action, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news for the clash against their Turkish opponents.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Alexander Isak has been sidelined since December with a broken leg that required surgery. The £125m summer signing began running on the grass last month and he may target a first-team return in the middle of April.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Wataru Endo was stretched off with a serious ankle injury on February 11 and the Japanese midfielder is not expected to return before the seasons comes to a close.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley sustained a serious knee injury on January 8 which required surgery. The right-back will remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September last year and he is targeting a return for the 2026-27 campaign.

LIVERPOOL’S SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match, but Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are all one booking away from a ban.