Premier League Gameweek 30
Brentford
Mar 16, 2026 8.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Wolves

Team News: Brentford vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Chasing a third Premier League win on the spin, Wolverhampton Wanderers head south to meet Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday evening.

Rob Edwards's side fell to a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their recent FA Cup fifth-round tie, while Keith Andrews's men were bested on penalties by West Ham United at the same stage, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. WOLVES

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee)

Doubtful: Jose Sa (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane, R. Gomes; Hwang, Arokodare

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