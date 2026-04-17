Premier League Gameweek 33
Brentford
Apr 18, 2026 12.30pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Fulham

Team News: Brentford vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Brentford vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

West London duo Brentford and Fulham battle it out at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League’s lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

The Cottagers secured a 3-1 victory over the Bees in September’s reverse fixture, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. FULHAM

 

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Jordan Henderson (knock)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (illness), Aaron Hickey (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle), Harrison Reed (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Brentford related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe