Team News: Everton vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 14:00

After last season's 2-2 thriller at Goodison Park, the first Premier League Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday between Everton and Liverpool has a lot to live up to.

The Toffees coincidentally drew with Brentford by the same scoreline last weekend, while the Reds are reeling from a 4-0 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

LIVERPOOL

Out: Joe Gomez (discomfort), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Alisson Becker (unspecified), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak