Liverpool handed major early injury concern for Man Utd fixture as stretcher emerges

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 15:40

Liverpool could be without their main two goalkeeping options against Crystal Palace and Manchester United, as Giorgi Mamardashvili was stretchered off injured against Everton in Sunday's Premier League Merseyside derby.

The Georgia international has been guarding the sticks for the past few weeks owing to Alisson Becker's unspecified injury, which could keep the Brazilian out for the remainder of the month.

Mamardashvili would therefore experience his first taste of Merseyside derby action at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where he made a magnificent first-half save to deny Beto's header.

Arne Slot's side then broke the deadlock later in the opening period through Mohamed Salah's slick first-time finish, but the in-form Beto swiftly levelled for the Toffees at the start of the second half.

Injury was added to insult for Liverpool as soon as the Reds conceded, as Beto and Andrew Robertson both clattered into Mamardashvili while the goalkeeper attempted to block the former's shot.

Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili stretchered off against Everton

? Delight for Everton, misery for Liverpool ?



⚽ Beto strikes for the Toffees' equaliser, with the visitor's keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili suffering an injury before being subbed off ? pic.twitter.com/q6bL29015X — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 19, 2026

Mamardashvili stayed down in agony following the three-way collision, and the goalkeeper eventually had to be stretchered off the field after medical assessment.

With no Alisson available, Slot had no choice but to send on third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, making his Premier League debut for Liverpool after his summer arrival.

The 29-year-old was also making just his second appearance for Liverpool in any competition, six months on from his forgettable debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, Woodman may now be required to start in goal against Palace once again next weekend in the Premier League, if neither Alisson nor Mamardashvili are available for the visit of the Eagles to Anfield on April 25.

Slot is expected to issue an update on Mamardashvili's condition in his post-game press conference, but the Georgian having to be stretchered off in the derby is a worrying sign.

Liverpool have now seen two players taken off on stretchers in the space of a week, after Hugo Ekitike sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Will Alisson Becker be back for Man United vs. Liverpool?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Mamardashvili's blow is not only a possible boost for Crystal Palace next weekend, but also Manchester United, who host Liverpool at Old Trafford in two weeks' time.

The Red Devils moved six points clear of Slot's side in the Premier League table thanks to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea, although Liverpool can cut the gap down to three points by holding on for success at Everton.

Alisson is not expected to be fit for the Crystal Palace game, but previous fears that he could miss the rest of the season are wide of the mark, and he is targeting a return for the trip to Old Trafford.

However, there are no guarantees that Slot's number one will be back at the start of May, so there is a reasonable chance that Woodman could act as the last line of defence for that colossal clash.