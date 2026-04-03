Liverpool games Alisson Becker will miss as 33-year-old explains injury absence

By Ben Knapton | 03 Apr 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 16:18

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has delivered the crushing blow that number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be missing for most of the rest of the season owing to his serious muscular injury.

The Brazil international has been plagued by fitness problems throughout the campaign and picked up his latest issue prior to the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Alisson had returned from a hamstring injury just a few days before against Galatasaray in the Champions League, but he confirmed on social media that his latest issue would sideline him for a "while".

The former Roma man was also not seen in training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City - unlike four other Liverpool injury victims - suggesting that he would not be fit for the trip to the Etihad.

Speaking in Friday's pre-game press conference, Slot announced the bad news that Alisson would be in the treatment room until towards the end of the season.

"Ali unfortunately isn't, he will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games as well," Slot said. "Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit again."

However, Alisson himself then took to social media to deliver his own update, in which he cut a more positive figure than his manager.

Writing on X, the 33-year-old explained that he was still recuperating from a previous issue rather than nursing a new one, and he does not expect to be missing for longer than a few weeks.

"I didn't suffer a new injury. I'm in the treatment phase, and the plan is to be in full playing condition by the end of April!" Alisson said.

Liverpool games Alisson Becker will miss through injury

© Iconsport / SPI

Alisson's recent social media post has allayed fears that the 33-year-old could miss most - if not all - of the rest of the season, but the shot-stopper will still be forced to watch on helplessly as Liverpool play several crucial matches in the coming weeks.

Not only will Alisson sit out Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final with Man City, but also both legs of the Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain on April 8 and 14 respectively.

Liverpool host Fulham on April 11 in between those two fixtures - another game Alisson will miss - while two crucial Premier League fixtures with Everton (April 19), Crystal Palace (April 25) ought to come too soon as well.

If Liverpool reach the Champions League semi-finals - held on 28-29 April and 5-6 May - the Brazilian should also sit out the first leg of that tie, in addition to any FA Cup semi-final on April 25.

However, Alisson will be expected to make his comeback against Manchester United on May 3, while also declaring himself available for subsequent Premier League fixtures against Chelsea (May 9), Aston Villa (May 17) and Brentford (May 24).

Furthermore, if Liverpool reach either the FA Cup final - taking place on May 16 - or the Champions League final, scheduled for May 30, Alisson will almost certainly be cleared to feature in those showpiece matches too.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue to guard the sticks in Alisson's absence, while Freddie Woodman will step up to number two over the next several weeks.

Liverpool matches Alisson could miss through injury April 4: vs. Man City (FA Cup) April 8: vs. PSG (Champions League) April 11: vs. Fulham (Premier League) April 14: vs. PSG (Champions League) April 19: vs. Everton (Premier League) April 25: vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League) or FA Cup semi-final (TBC) April 28/29: Champions League semi-final first leg (TBC)

Liverpool receive triple injury boost after Alisson Becker blow

© Imago / Sportimage

While the Alisson news was disappointing, the overall Liverpool injury picture is more positive, as Mohamed Salah and Jeremie Frimpong are both expected to be available for the trip to Man City.

Furthermore, long-term leg victim Alexander Isak is now back in team training following December's fracture, and Slot did not rule out the prospect of the £125m striker making the bench at the Etihad.

Federico Chiesa should also be in contention after he was pictured in training on Friday, but Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo are still in the care of the doctors.