Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa addresses Bernabeu future as Los Blancos face 'major decision'

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 16:23

Alvaro Arbeloa has said that he is remaining calm over his future at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard unlikely to be head coach beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 43-year-old was promoted from his job as Real Madrid Castilla head coach in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa has a record of 13 wins and four defeats from his 17 matches in charge of the Spanish giants, who are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid are also bidding for success in the Champions League this season, with Los Blancos set to take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arbeloa's future beyond the end of the season is unclear, although a strong end to the campaign would put him firmly in contention for the job on a long-term basis.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid face a major decision over Arbeloa's future

The former defender has said that he is "very happy" at Real Madrid and will wait to learn whether he has done enough to remain at Bernabeu moving forward.

Arbeloa is expected to drop back down to his job with Real Madrid Castilla if the club decide to move in a new direction when it comes to the management job for the senior side.

“It doesn’t worry me at all and I’ve said it many times. I’ll be here as long as the club wants me to be here. I’m very happy, and my only goal is to help the players win titles, which is what I want," Arbeloa told reporters.

"To help and contribute my bit. The important thing is that Real Madrid wins. No matter who is sitting in this chair, I’ll be happy if Real Madrid wins, and that’s my only goal.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid are preparing for Mallorca clash

Real Madrid will be bidding to move to within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona when they take on Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

"The players have returned well from international matches. Fortunately, all are safe and sound, which is the first objective when they go off with their national teams," Arbeloa told reporters.

"For the vast majority, it has been positive, getting minutes and playing at a high level. Those of us who stayed here have worked hard and effectively.

"We are ready and aware of tomorrow's match, of the challenge that awaits us against a rival that is very strong at home and needs the points as much as we do. It won't be easy to play away after a break. We have nine finals left in La Liga, and tomorrow is the first one.

“I plan to field the best team I have to win the match, as I always do. Clearly, we have, within six days, three highly demanding matches because from now until the end of the season, we have no margin for error, and we play for each competition in every match.

"Tomorrow, we will field the best possible team, and we will do the same on Tuesday and Friday. There are many matches in very few days, but we have a squad of magnificent players. We will need all of them, and it's being demonstrated.:

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to Bernabeu on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.