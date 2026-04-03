Alvaro Arbeloa addresses Jude Bellingham's "unusual" England situation in Real Madrid injury update

By Ben Sully | 03 Apr 2026 14:18 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:26

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has addressed England's decision not to play Jude Bellingham in the recent international break.

Bellingham spent seven weeks on the sidelines before he returned with a substitute appearance in the Madrid derby on March 22.

The midfielder came off the bench with just over 15 minutes left to play to help his side see out a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham then linked up with his England teammates after receiving a call-up by Thomas Tuchel despite his lack of match practice.

Like a whole host of England stars, Bellingham was omitted from the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Uruguay before he made the bench for Tuesday's friendly with Japan.

Tuchel opted not to risk the Real Madrid star in the 1-0 defeat, irking his club side, who felt it was a 'pointless trip' following his recent injury return.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa addresses Bellingham's "unusual" England situation

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Mallorca, Arbeloa admitted it was "unusual" for Bellingham to be called up and left on the sidelines.

"Jude's case was a bit unusual, because he played a few minutes against Atletico, but Tuchel has decided against it now," the Real Madrid boss said as relayed by GOAL.

"They didn't want to take any risks. Jude is smart enough to have had some good training sessions. And he's ready to help tomorrow.

"We need him to get back into match fitness. I didn't have any plan, the English coach had the plan. For me, it's not a problem that he's not playing.

"For me, he's going to be a key player, and he needs to get back to his best form, and that's done by playing. He's been out for a long time, and we're going to have to take it step by step."

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Arbeloa "happy" for Militao return

In addition to Bellingham, Arbeloa also confirmed that defender Eder Militao will be available for selection for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in December's defeat to Celta Vigo.

“Eder Militao is back," Arbeloa said, as per Fabrizio Romano. “When he’s fit, he’s the best in the world. I’m very happy to have him back”.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined due to their respective injury issues.

Midfielder Federico Valverde will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in the latter stages of the Madrid derby.

Sitting in second place and four points adrift of Barcelona, Los Blancos will try to reduce that gap to just a single point before the Blaugrana face Atleti on Saturday evening.