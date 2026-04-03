Mallorca vs. Real Madrid: Is Vinicius Junior injured? Will Brazilian feature in La Liga affair?

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 16:38

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that Vinicius Junior is a doubt for Saturday's La Liga clash with Mallorca after "two very demanding matches".

The 25-year-old played against France and Croatia during the recent international break, but there had been some reports over a potential thigh issue for the Los Blancos star.

Arbeloa, as expected, was asked about Vinicius during his press conference on Friday, with Real Madrid preparing to face Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday.

The forward has not suffered an injury, but his exploits during the international break could potentially lead to him being rested against Mallorca this weekend.

“He’s tired, as expected. My friend Carletto (Carlo Ancelotti) hasn’t given him much rest, but that’s normal. Who wants to rest a player like him? I completely understand, but he’s had two very demanding matches," Arbeloa told reporters.

© Imago / Andre Ricardo / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid star Vinicius could be rested against Mallorca

"Both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team are teams where the demands are very high, but that’s what he has to deal with.

"He’s an incredible player, and it’s clear he’s come from a heavy load of matches since the start of 2026. I don’t think he’s had a single day off. We’ll see how he feels today ahead of tomorrow’s match and make our decision.”

Real Madrid are under pressure to secure all three points against Mallorca, as they are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

However, the capital giants also have a huge game in the Champions League next week, welcoming Bayern Munich to Bernabeu for the first leg of their quarter-final.

© Imago

Brahim could benefit from Vinicius absence

Brahim Diaz could be the player to benefit if Vinicius is indeed rested this weekend.

“He needs to continue performing at the level he’s shown. That’s the goal for every player. When they step onto the pitch, they need to demonstrate their talent and determination," said Arbeloa when asked about Brahim.

"He has played at a very high level, and now it’s my decision. Surely, from now until the end of the season, he’ll continue to get plenty of minutes on the pitch because he’s earning them and is becoming very important.

"He’s giving us a lot from the start and is capable of coming off the bench and contributing. He has a lot of class and is a difference-maker. He comes from a situation that wasn’t easy, but he’s fought through it, and when I’ve given him the chance, he’s shown the kind of player he is.

"That’s what we need from every player. We have an extraordinary squad, with many very good players. I’m going to need everyone because there are many demanding matches, and they’re all going to be very important.”

Brahim has found it difficult to show his best form this season, scoring once and providing six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the capital giants.