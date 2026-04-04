Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola opens door to Rodri exit amid Real Madrid links

By Ben Sully | 04 Apr 2026 10:33 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 15:31

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has insisted he will not stand in Rodri's way if he wants to leave this summer.

Rodri cast uncertainty over his Man City future with his recent comments about a potential move to Real Madrid.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner insisted his previous association with Atletico Madrid would not stop him from considering a move to Los Blancos.

The Citizens have reportedly offered Rodri a new contract in a bid to retain his services and fend off interest from Real Madrid.

However, they may have to consider listening to offers this summer if he decides against signing a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

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Guardiola opens door to Rodri exit

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola was questioned about Rodri's situation ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool.

The Man City boss was asked whether he would stick to his previous stance of not standing in the way of a player who wants to leave.

“Absolutely," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "The organisation of the club is above all of us – if one player is not happy, they have to leave.

“Continue the same here if they are happy, and I think he is happy. If he is not happy, just knock on the door of the sporting director, accept an offer according to his incredible quality, and after that, he doesn’t belong to the club - only himself.”

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"I know what the club wants" - Guardiola

From Man City's perspective, they are clear that they want the Spain international to continue his career at the Etihad Stadium.

“I know what the club wants,” Guardiola said. “They informed me what they want from Rodri – it is to stay, stay, stay. I think [he will]. Always, I had the positive [feeling] with that, but in the end, I don’t know.”

There is also uncertainty surrounding Guardiola's own future at the Etihad Stadium amid speculation that he could leave this summer.

The Man City boss was reluctant to divulge his plans in Friday's press conference, saying, “I spoke about that in the past many, many times."

Guardiola appeared to be referencing that he still has a year left to run on his current Man City contract.