Man City goal machine Erling Haaland delivers honest verdict on his "up and down" season after stunning hat-trick

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 15:08

Erling Haaland has called his form at Manchester City this season "too up and down" despite finding the back of the net on 33 occasions in all competitions.

The Norway international scored three times to help Man City beat Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Haaland has now netted 33 times in all competitions this term, but there has been criticism of his overall performance level, especially in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old did score against Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the European Cup, but he struggled for long spells and was unable to prevent his team from losing 5-1 on aggregate.

Haaland scored eight times in 10 Champions League games before Man City's elimination, while he has 22 Premier League goals to his name in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haaland brands his season at Man City "too up and down"

The striker is now off the mark in terms of the FA Cup, making it three goals in his two appearances in the competition this season.

Haaland struck 52 times during an incredible first season at Man City, and he then managed 38 in 2023-24 before dropping to 34 in all competitions last term.

The forward could potentially enjoy his second-best scoring season since arriving at Man City, but the striker has admitted that he has not always been happy with his form in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haaland has fired Man City into the semi-finals of the FA Cup

"It has been too up and down which has not been good enough. For now it is a long week for us because we are not in the Champions League, which is not good enough, but we have to face Chelsea which is another game," Haaland told TNT Sports when asked about his season.

"It's been some time since I have done it for City (scored a hat-trick) so it is time I have done it again. It is special so I am super happy."

Man City's recent elimination from the Champions League means that they only have domestic football to focus on in the remainder of the season.

The Citizens are going for glory in the FA Cup to add to their EFL Cup triumph, while they are still alive in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.