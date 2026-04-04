Liverpool transfer news: Reds put five players 'up for sale' with Alexis Mac Allister set to lead summer clear out

By Carter White | 04 Apr 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:51

Liverpool are reportedly set to place five first-team players on the club's transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are tumbling towards a trophyless campaign after being dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage by Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, when Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick.

Arne Slot's side do not have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League title for a second year running, meaning that their only remaining opportunity for silverware arrives in the Champions League.

Liverpool have done admirably to make the last eight of the competition - beating Galatasaray in the round of 16 - but now face current holders and French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

The two-time Premier League winners are preparing for a summer of change in the first-team ranks, although Dominik Szoboszlai recently dropped a few comments suggesting that he could stay past the summer.

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Liverpool to sell five players in summer clear out?

According to The Sun, Liverpool are heading towards a summer of significant change at Anfield following a disappointing campaign, in which they lost possession of their Premier League crown with a whimper.

The report claims that the Reds are preparing to put five first-team players up for sale ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the Merseyside outfit looking to make seismic improvements to the options at Slot's disposal.

It is understood that 2022 World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is one of the men who is approaching a potential summer exit, with Dutch winger Cody Gakpo also possibly departing the club.

Club legend Mohamed Salah announced in March that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, whilst fringe players Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez are also supposedly set for switches.

Adding to the four-man cohort that Liverpool are actively attempting to shift, the Anfield futures of both midfielder Curtis Jones and centre-back Ibrahima Konate are uncertain heading towards the off-season trading point.

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Slot's second-season syndrome

Less than a year after ditching the Dutch top flight for the Premier League, Slot was lifting the competition's famous trophy aloft at Anfield, guiding Liverpool to only their second league title of the 21st century.

The success of the Reds last campaign had to lot to do with undertones of continuity and cohesion put into place by former boss Jurgen Klopp, with Slot reaping the rewards of the German's harvest.

In contrast, change was the overriding theme of the 2025 summer transfer window, when Liverpool splashed out over £400m on seven new signings - most of which have failed to make a positive impression at the club so far.