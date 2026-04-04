Abdukodir Khusanov is “so smart” and the stats back up impressive Man City display in FA Cup win over Liverpool

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Apr 2026 16:49

Manchester City assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders was full of praise for defender Abdukodir Khusanov following another impressive display in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

The Citizens have punched thier ticket to a record-extending eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final and have set an all-time competition record after breezing past a poor Liverpool outfit in a one-sided quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland scored a superb hat-trick and Antoine Semenyo was also on the scoresheet, but 22-year-old Khusanov was another standout performer for Man City.

After a shaky start to life at the Etihad following his £33.5m transfer from lens in January 2025, Khusanov is beginning to blossom into an important first-team player for Man City and has made notable strides in his second year on the blue side of Manchester.

The Uzbekistan international - who worked under Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro during the international break - impressed in Man City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final a fortnight ago, and he produced another excellent defensive performance to help the Citizens keep a clean sheet against Liverpool.

Khusanov won 100% of his aerial duels, four tackles, four ground duels, made four clearances, four recoveries, two blocks - including a crucial one to deny Mohamed Salah a first-half opener - as well as recorded a 93% passing accuracy.

© Imago / APL

"Fast" and "smart" Khusanov has "lots of potential"

Lijnders was in the Man City dugout against his former club Liverpool as manager Pep Guardiola served a touchline ban, and after the match, the Dutchman was keen to praise Khusanov for another strong defensive performance.

“Every time I see Khusa on the training pitch or in the hall I say ‘fast!’. He’s so fast, but he’s calm as well,” Lijnders told reporters. “He defends so smart and it helps if you have a lot of speed in the back.

“Today the whole last line, all four, the way we dealt with how many players they put on the inside, how they try to make the runs, how we dealt with that and controlled that and still be high.

“They played really good, all four. We saw in the first goal kick how there was no solution and [Khusanov] just steps and commits into the midfield.

“He’s making steps and he has to make sure he keeps growing. A young player with lots of potential. There’s a lot of new players that can make that step.”

Khusanov’s electric pace is a key attribute that Man City have benefitted from this season – among all Premier League defenders, Khusanov has clocked the fourth fastest sprint this season (35.98 km/h).

Man City’s No.45 will hope to retain his place in the starting lineup when Guardiola’s side face Chelsea in the Premier League next Sunday.