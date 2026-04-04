Man City 4-0 Liverpool: Damning Virgil van Dijk stat emerges after Arne Slot FA Cup humiliation

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 15:28

Virgil van Dijk has now conceded as many penalties in one season as he did in his first eight years with Liverpool following the Reds' 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Premier League champions' return to domestic football on Saturday lunchtime could hardly have gone worse, as Arne Slot's men saw another shot at silverware go begging with a whimper.

Erling Haaland's hat-trick and a slick Antoine Semenyo strike comfortably sent City through to a semi-final appearance at Wembley, just two weeks on from their EFL Cup final success over Arsenal under the arch.

Haaland opened his account for the afternoon from the penalty spot after Nico O'Reilly was tripped by Van Dijk, leading referee Michael Oliver to immediately point to the spot.

Van Dijk protested, but replays showed the 34-year-old clearly fouling his English counterpart, before Haaland coolly sent stand-in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way from the spot.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk concedes fifth penalty of season

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Van Dijk's penalty concession was reportedly the fourth spot kick that the Netherlands international has given away in 46 games this season, as many as he had conceded in his first 319 matches for the Premier League champions.

The former Southampton man previously gave away a penalty in the 4-1 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven for a handball, which Ivan Perisic converted to spark the Anfield annihilation.

Van Dijk also brought down Dango Ouattara for a Brentford penalty in October's 3-2 Premier League loss to the Bees, and he tripped Ismaila Sarr in August's Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool can still restore parity in the Champions League and Premier League in what remains of the season, although few may back them to get the better of Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the former competition.

Slot's side head to the French capital for the first leg of that two-legged tie on Wednesday night, before resuming Premier League duties at home to Fulham next Saturday.

Are Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool glory days over?

© Imago / Every Second Media

There are many cases of defenders excelling into their mid-to-late 30s - albeit primarily the Italians in Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Paolo Maldini - but the penalty statistics are slightly worrying for Van Dijk.

The Dutchman will also celebrate his 35th birthday this summer and is out of contract in 2027; on current form, the Liverpool board may be hesitant to hand him another extension.

However, Liverpool are already facing a world of defensive uncertainty this summer, as Ibrahima Konate's own situation is yet to be resolved, Giovanni Leoni is still out with an ACL injury, and Jeremy Jacquet is on his way back from shoulder surgery.

Even if Van Dijk's best days may be behind him, Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose their skipper this summer, nor will he likely be inclined to push for a move elsewhere.